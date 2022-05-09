Homicide investigation underway after body found in Anaheim water basin

Police are investigating after a physique was present in an Anaheim water basin Sunday night.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a water basin close to Placentia Avenue and Orangethorpe Avenue at 5:36 p.m. after receiving a report of a physique within the water.

They discovered the physique close to the shoreline upon arrival, and the Anaheim Police Department responded to the scene.

Information concerning the one who died was not instantly out there.

Authorities are investigating whether or not the incident is expounded to a murder, however haven’t dominated out different circumstances that will have led to the dying.

The reason for dying is pending an examination by the coroner’s workplace, mentioned Sgt. Shane Carringer, an Anaheim Police spokesperson.