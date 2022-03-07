Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In Groveland Township Home

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Authorities launched a murder investigation after a person was discovered useless in a house in Groveland Township.

At about 2:45 p.m. on March 5, Michigan State Police troopers had been dispatched to the house within the 6500 block of Hillcrest Drive for a welfare examine, police stated Saturday. Upon coming into the house, troopers found a person useless.

A search warrant was obtained and authorities decided it was a murder investigation.

The investigation is within the early stage, police say.

