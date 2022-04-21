Honda 2Wheelers India Unveils Future Roadmap, To Bring Flex-Fuel Motorcycle, Swappable Batteries

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has made some main bulletins relating to its future roadmap for the Indian market. This contains upgrading the Manesar facility to transform it into a world manufacturing hub for bikes. The firm can be creating flex-fuel engines for India and shall be introducing a brand new entry-level commuter bike for India within the close to future. And lastly, Honda is shifting in direction of the electrical mobility phase with its new vertical – Honda Power Pack Energy India, which can energy electrical three-wheelers with swappable batteries.

Speaking on the event, Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI mentioned, “Bringing the synergies of Honda’s global expertise with strong indigenous support, HMSI will further expand its horizons in India. A staggered implementation of flex-fuel technology and multiple EV model introduction in future will lead to an exciting journey ahead. HMSI also plans to enter the low-end motorcycle segment while boosting its new fun models’ business in domestic markets. Parallelly expanding its wings overseas, HMSI aims to serve more developed countries with its highest level of global quality standards”

Elaborating on the long run roadmap, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India mentioned, “Cherishing a relationship of trust with customers & community built over 20 years, HMSI today delights more than 5 crore Indian families. Moving further, though supply chain issues still persist and the industry facing head winds of increasing commodity & fuel prices, we anticipate a sustained market recovery on a lower base of last fiscal.”

At the outset, HMSI has upgraded its Manesar facility that can now be domestically producing and assembling bikes. The upgraded plant has been rebranded as a ‘Global Resource Factory’ and shall be a world export hub for bikes. The firm at present exports to about 40 nations worldwide and the plant improve will assist the producer construct and export world-class merchandise from the Indian facility. Moreover, the ability now has a 360-degree state-of-the-art turnaround on the manufacturing facility. All company capabilities at HMSI function beneath one roof and one location in a bid to enhance effectivity throughout groups and verticals. The plant can be following a hybrid work mannequin within the wake of the pandemic, making it friendlier for the workforce.

HMSI can be engaged on flex-fuel engines borrowing applied sciences from its Brazilian counterparts the place flex-fuel engines are already used. The firm’s first flex-fuel providing shall be a 100 cc entry-level commuter bike. The bike is alleged to be at present beneath growth and no particular timeline for manufacturing has been introduced.

Lastly, HMSI can be venturing into the electrical mobility house with a brand new vertical, Honda Power Pack Energy India, which can energy electrical three-wheelers. The new enterprise will see Honda domestically construct batteries in India that shall be used to energy electrical three-wheelers. The producer carried out a pilot research in November final 12 months in Thane, close to Mumbai that noticed the corporate file over 2 lakh km in testing and over 7,000 battery swaps. The firm is now set to roll out its first battery-swapping stations for the passenger and industrial three-wheelers in Bengaluru.

Honda Power Pack Energy has tied up with HPCL and Bengaluru Metro for establishing its swapping stations and the 1.35 kWh battery packs shall be out there for swaps at a nominal value. The first such swappable station shall be inaugurated in Bengaluru in May this 12 months and the corporate plans to increase the identical to different cities in a staggered method. The swappable infrastructure can even make approach for electrical two-wheelers sooner or later from the producer.

Lastly, Honda goals to have zero visitors collision fatalities from its two-wheelers and vehicles globally by 2050. The firm is increasing its security targets, which embrace consciousness in addition to rider coaching initiatives. There shall be extra give attention to constructing safer and extra dependable two-wheelers together with educated manpower for selling secure using.

