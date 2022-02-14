Honda CB500X Price Slashed By Over Rs. 1 Lakh In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has silently revised the worth of its middleweight journey motorbike, the Honda CB500X. The motorbike has acquired a worth minimize of ₹ 1.08 lakh and is presently supplied at ₹ 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) whereas, it was initially launched in March 2021 at ₹ 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly, a couple of months in the past, Honda up to date its 500 cc line-up in Europe, together with the CB500X. The up to date mannequin is predicted to be launched in India this 12 months, and the latest worth minimize may very well be as a result of Honda needs to exhaust the prevailing inventory earlier than the up to date mannequin arrives.

The Honda CB500X involves India as fully knocked down (CKD) models and is assembled on the firm native facility. The motorbike can also be offered through the corporate’s premium dealership community, the HondaHuge Wing. The bike is presently accessible in two color choices – Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

The CB500X is powered by a 471 cc parallel-twin engine that makes 47 bhp and a peak torque of 43.2 Nm

Powering the motorbike is a 471 cc parallel-twin cylinder, 8-valve, liquid-cooled engine that makes 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 43.2 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and the CB500X additionally will get an help and slipper clutch, which eases upshifts, and manages rear-wheel lock-ups on aggressive downshifts whereas decelerating.

The Honda CB500X will get full-LED headlight and taillight, huge handlebars, a tall windscreen, and multi-spoke solid aluminium wheels with a 19-inch entrance and 17-inch rear mixture

Visually, the Honda CB500X takes design cues from the larger Africa Twin, that includes rugged strains and an aggressive stance. In phrases of apparatus, it will get – full-LED headlight and taillight, huge handlebars, a tall windscreen, and multi-spoke solid aluminium wheels with a 19-inch entrance and 17-inch rear mixture. Suspension duties are dealt with by a 41 mm fork, and a Honda Pro-Link rear suspension with 9-stage spring preload adjustment, whereas braking is taken care off by a single 310 mm entrance disc and 240 mm rear disc, with dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). The bike has a seat peak of 830 mm, and a floor clearance of 181 mm.

