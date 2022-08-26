Honda conducts Road Safety and Awareness Campaign in Chandigarh

Honda carried out Road Safety and Awareness Campaign on twenty sixth August. Over 3,000 faculty college students and employees members participated within the three-day camp.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) continues its National Road Safety Awareness Campaign as the colleges reopen after the pandemic. The marketing campaign goals to extend consciousness relating to street security amongst residents. A 3-day camp was hosted on the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, Chandigarh. Over 3,000 faculty college students and employees members participated within the marketing campaign. This is a part of Honda’s CSR dedication towards street security that was introduced again in 2021.



Students studying to journey bicycle safely on HMSI’s specifically imported CRF50 motorbike



HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made studying enjoyable but scientific by means of:

1. Interactive Session: HMSI’s specifically skilled street security instructors educated 5 to 10 years previous in regards to the do’s and don’ts whereas commuting in a college bus and biking.

2. Practical Learning: 11 to 12 years previous learnt the way to journey their bicycle safely, their duties as a pillion on a two-wheeler and the significance of security gear on roads. To make this studying extra sensible and enjoyable, youngsters received hands-on studying expertise on the specifically imported CRF50 bikes.

3. Scientific Theory Learning Module: Safety driving principle session on street guidelines & rules, street indicators & markings, driver’s duties on the street, driving gear & posture clarification and secure driving etiquettes had been carried out for 13 to 17 years previous in addition to for employees.

4. Existing Drivers Honing Riding Skills: School employees members who’re already present riders examined and honed their learnings by means of theoretical in addition to sensible coaching on a two-wheeler.

5. Learning Became Fun: To make sure that the younger college students might study extra about street security, HMSI additionally carried out enjoyable academic actions like street security video games and quizzes on every day foundation.

Honda India Foundation in affiliation with the Government of Haryana at present inaugurated the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) and a Community Park in Karnal, Haryana. The analysis facility consists of learner programs, simulators and an automatic driving testing observe.

