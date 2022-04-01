Honda flags off H’ness CB350 ‘Ride for Pride’ across 11 cities in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, has lately flagged off H’ness CB350 ‘Ride for Pride’ in 11 main cities throughout the nation. The firm added that the most recent journey marks seventy fifth 12 months of independence and celebrates the braveness and sacrifice of the armed forces.

The Activa-maker knowledgeable that over 200 riders have been a part of the particular journey throughout 11 Indian cities that embrace New Delhi, Jammu, Lucknow, Bareilly, Kolkata, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

The occasion was additionally joined in by the distinguished members of the armed forces astride their Honda H’ness CB350. The journey culminated with a felicitation ceremony to honor the particular invitees together with war-veterans and martyrs’ households.

(Also Read: 2022 Honda Africa Twin launched in India at ₹16.01 lakh)

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., mentioned, “The H’ness CB350 ‘Ride for Pride’ celebrates the braveness & sacrifice of the armed forces and salutes the households of those courageous hearts. Their unbridled devotion for nationwide protection is a symbolic roar for thousands and thousands of Indians to really feel impressed and lead a lifetime of braveness & integrity. It is a matter of pleasure for us as we rejoice H’ness CB350 first anniversary milestone with members from the armed forces becoming a member of us on this journey. Revving up the joy, ‘Ride for Pride’ is a token of respect & honor from group Honda 2Wheelers India to the Armed forces.”

Meanwhile, Honda 2Wheelers India has additionally launched its H’ness CB350 & CB350RS at 35 CSD depots throughout the nation for armed forces personnel. The firm additionally lately launched the H’ness CB350 anniversary version on the profitable completion of 1st 12 months in India. The new particular version mannequin was launched in two shade choices of Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green Metallic.

