Honda Hawk 11 Cafe Racer To Debut At 2022 Osaka Motorcycle Show

Honda has launched a teaser picture of the upcoming Hawk 11, which is ready to premiere on the 2022 Osaka Motorcycle Show in late March 2022. The Honda Hawk 11 will likely be a brand new 1100 cc bare which will likely be unveiled on the present which will likely be held from March 19-21 in Japan. Honda has additionally launched a teaser of the distinctive new entrance finish of the bike, which appears to verify current rumours that the Hawk 11 will likely be a neo retro cafe racer. The teaser picture exhibits a curved and retro-styled entrance fairing with a spherical headlight, flanked by a hoop of LED daytime working lights.

Once it is unveiled, the brand new Honda Hawk 11 will turn out to be the fourth mannequin from Honda to characteristic the 1100 cc platform that made its debut with the Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L, adopted by the Honda CMX1100 Rebel and the Honda NT1100. It’s additionally the most recent mannequin from Honda which units to revive an outdated nameplate, following on from the NT, Hornet and the upcoming Transalp. The authentic Honda Hawk was launched within the late Nineteen Seventies because the Honda CB400T in some markets. The Hawk 11 would be the first new mannequin to get the ‘Hawk’ title since 1992, when Honda additionally launched a 650 cc mannequin beneath the Hawk title.

The 1,084 cc, parallel-twin engine on the brand new Hawk 11 is predicted to place out round 100 bhp and 104 Nm, and the Hawk 11 could have an analogous flavour to that of the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR, in addition to the Kawasaki Z900 ₹ The Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin is obtainable on sale in India, but it surely’s not clear at this stage if Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will look to supply the brand new Honda Hawk 11 on sale in India sooner or later. The new Hawk 11 will likely be showcased in any respect three main Japanese motorbike exhibits introduced to date for 2022, together with Osaka, Tokyo and Nagoya.

