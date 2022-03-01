Honda partners with HPCL for battery swapping stations at retail stores in India

Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited, Honda’s new subsidiary for battery sharing service, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) industrial settlement to collaborate to supply battery sharing companies within the latter’s stores in main cities throughout the nation. The automaker final yr in October declared its plans to start battery sharing service within the nation starting with electrical three-wheelers via its new subsidiary.

Honda has aimed to begin its battery service from Bengaluru within the first half of this yr. It plans to arrange a sturdy community of battery swap stations at strategic areas. Following this, the corporate has plans to increase to different main cities in a phased method. Starting with a give attention to electrical three-wheelers, the corporate additionally has plans to department out to electrical two-wheelers. Honda shared for this, it’s creating ties with a number of OEMs in numerous purposes.

Introducing this service with three-wheelers, Honda defined these battery swapping service stations will assist autorickshaw drivers as they’ll simply swap a discharged battery with a totally charged one with out losing time. Hence, they won’t miss out on enterprise alternatives, shared Honda. The use of this service will considerably cut back drivers’ preliminary price to buy EVs in addition to cut back the concern about operating out of batteries.

President and CMD, Honda Power Pack Energy India, Kiyoshi Ito stated he’s wanting ahead to an extended partnership between each corporations to carry dependable and customer-centric battery sharing service in India. Executive Director, Corporate Strategy Planning and Business Development, HPCL, Rajnish Mehta added this partnership is instrumental to HPCL’s dedication to turning into a net-zero firm by 2040.

