Honda To Unveil SUV Model In India In 2023

Honda plans to launch a SUV mannequin in India subsequent yr

New Delhi:

Japanese automaker Honda, which has a robust presence within the sedan section, is now turning its concentrate on the fast-growing SUV market within the nation with plans to launch a sports activities utility automobile (SUV) mannequin subsequent yr.

The firm is at the moment within the technique of creating the mannequin. “We are recognising the market movement (towards SUVs). It is a global phenomenon so we are surely taking notice of that. Globally, we have a presence in the segment and we are considering what is best for India. We are planning an SUV model and plan to introduce it next year,” Honda Cars India president and CEO Takuya Tsumura mentioned.

Last yr the automaker had confirmed that it was within the technique of creating an India particular SUV.

When requested if the corporate would take a look at launching a couple of SUV fashions out there, he mentioned, “We cannot disclose that right now but of course we always think about future models… looking at what needs to be done.”

Mr Tsumura mentioned that whereas the corporate is focusing at bolstering the SUV vary, it will additionally preserve including to its sedan lineup.

“We have a long history with the City. It has been there for almost 25 years now with total sales of 8.5 lakh units sold. I believe the City brand is quite strong and we are getting numbers. We believe City and Amaze are strong brands and we are looking to continue with them. We will launch the SUV and continue with adding up to the lineup,” Mr Tsumura acknowledged.

The firm has a robust presence within the sedan section with Amaze and City and the market is prone to develop with unique gear producers bringing in new fashions within the vertical, he added.

“Maybe there were no new launches happening in the vertical so the consumers were moving towards SUVs,” Mr Tsumura acknowledged. He famous that the corporate is thru with the transformation course of and is now trying to develop its enterprise within the nation.

“We needed to first make a very strong company constitution… We have merged the factory and we have tried to make our business constitution stronger, otherwise we cannot go into the future. We have already done that, and now we would like to utilise our assets to grow our business,” mentioned Mr Tsumura who took cost as president and CEO of the corporate on April 1.

In December 2020, Honda had introduced the closure of producing operations at its Greater Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh, thus consolidating its manufacturing actions at its second plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan.

Mr Tsumura mentioned that whereas the corporate continues to be going through manufacturing points because of chip scarcity and different provide chain disruptions, additionally it is focussing at making India a distinguished base for exports.

The automaker had shipped round 20,000 items final fiscal, and goals to log in the identical type of quantity this monetary yr as effectively, he famous.

“We are still struggling with part shortage issues…due to Covid in China and Russia-Ukraine situation… So the situation is not very clear… We can have visibility at the first and second tier suppliers but under that there are layers and that could be impacted,” Mr Tsumura acknowledged.

On gross sales outlook for the present fiscal, he mentioned that the corporate is aiming for development in home market and exports as effectively.