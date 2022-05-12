Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki Join Hands To Launch Gachaco Battery Swapping Service

Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki have joined arms to arrange a brand new firm in Japan with power firm Eneos referred to as Gachaco. The Gachaco battery swapping system will use the cell energy pack from Honda and plans to launch battery change stations for electrical bikes and mopeds in Tokyo, with the service increasing to different main Japanese cities from autumn 2022. The battery swapping stations can be positioned in appropriate locations resembling railway stations and Eneos filling stations. The plan is to re-use and recycle the batteries by constructing Battery as a Service (BaaS) platform for electrical mobility.

Also Read: Gogoro Passes 200 Million Battery Swapping Mark

The Gachaco battery swapping service can be rolled out later in 2022, and can be restricted to the Japanese market to start with.

Eneos has a 51 per cent stake within the new firm, Honda 34 per cent and Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha 5 per cent every. The battery packs provided by Gachaco will not be only for electrical bikes. In the long run, moreover electrical bikes, Gachaco will promote the usage of standardised swappable batteries for different functions, resembling storage batteries put in at business amenities and personal properties.

Also Read: Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki Collaborating On Electric Standards

0 Comments

Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha already agreed on requirements for swappable batteries and substitute methods as a part of the Swappable Battery Consortium for Electric Motorcycles Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles, which was established in April 2019. Yamaha already has an ongoing partnership with Gogoro’s battery swapping system in Taiwan. Despite the Japanese Big Four coming collectively, Gogoro appears to be main the best way in battery swapping expertise, with partnerships with a number of main manufacturers the world over, together with India’s Hero MotoCorp.

For the most recent auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.