Honda ZR-V e:HEV Hybrid SUV Announced For Europe, Launch In 2023

Honda has introduced the arrival of the Honda ZR-V e:HEV hybrid SUV for the European market, with a market debut slated for 2023. The new Honda ZR-V e:HEV hybrid SUV could be positioned between the Honda HR-V and the Honda CR-V SUV within the firm’s European line-up. The announcement is in keeping with the corporate’s technique to impress its total product portfolio, beginning with the hybridised model of the compact crossover SUV from the Japanese carmaker. Honda Cars India just lately launched the Honda City e:HEV hybrid sedan at ₹ 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Now, particulars could be very restricted in the mean time concerning the new Honda ZR-V e:HEV hybrid SUV, nevertheless, reviews recommend that it might presumably be primarily based on the Honda Civic e:HEV hybrid sedan, however tuned for various output. The platform nevertheless could be the identical. Reports additionally recommend a extra highly effective model of the Civic e:HEV hybrid sedan to be made obtainable for the upcoming hybrid SUV. The Honda Civic e:HEV hybrid sedan is powered by Honda’s e:HEV powertrain consisting of a newly developed 2.0-litre direct-injection Atkinson-cycle engine, two electrical motors, and a brand new Power Control Unit, and an Intelligent Power Unit.

This electric-hybrid-petrol mixture would mix churn out 183 bhp and 315 Nm of peak torque, coupled to an e-CVT unit. This set-up would additionally permit the brand new Honda e:HEV hybrid SUV to return a wholesome effectivity determine. For different markets, there are additionally reviews of a non-hybrid, petrol-only unit mated to the Honda’s tried & examined CVT unit.

