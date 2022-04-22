Honduras extradites former president to the US to face drug trafficking charges





The US Justice Department on the similar time unsealed an indictment alleging Hernández engaged in a conspiracy to guard and revenue off smugglers shifting cocaine from Central and South America into the United States.

The indictment in US District Court within the Southern District of New York costs Hernández with cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine weapons and harmful units, and conspiracy to own machine weapons and harmful units.

“As is charged in the indictment, Hernández abused his position as President of Honduras from 2014 through 2022 to operate the country as a narco-state,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland stated Thursday at a information convention saying the costs.

The Honduran authorities stated Hernández, who denied allegations towards him, was being flown to New York.

He was taken from a police particular forces jail to an air base in Tegucigalpa, the capital, for the flight. The handcuffed Hernández, carrying a blue jacket and denims, was escorted by greater than a dozen cops, as seen on native tv. Hernández was positioned in a US Drug Enforcement Administration airplane that took off from Toncontin International Airport at round 4:20 p.m. native time, Honduran authorities stated. Hernández’s spouse, Ana Garcia, posted a video of the previous president on her Twitter account. “The truth is a liberating force when it’s revealed, it’s my prayer, my family’s and of thousands of Honduran families, so the truth is revealed and prevails in my case. I am innocent, I have been, and I am unfairly treated by the process,” he stated. “You know that I worked tirelessly to restore peace in Honduras. We gave our maximum effort for our nation, and it’s unfortunate that those who turned Honduras into one of the most violent countries on Earth, those villains, now want to be heroes,” Hernández stated within the video, whose recording date is unknown. The Honduran Supreme Court final month authorized the extradition Hernández left workplace in January after eight years as president. The former chief was arrested at his house on February 15 on the request of the US government . About a month earlier, federal prosecutors claimed Hernández helped an alleged drug trafficker ship 1000’s of kilos of cocaine to the US in alternate for hefty bribes. His administration denied the allegation. Hernández’s brother, Tony Hernández, is presently serving a life sentence in a US federal jail for drug trafficking. According to court docket filings in that case, US authorities imagine Hernández was a co-conspirator within the operation, funneling drug cash to assist fund his presidential campaigns. Hernández has repeatedly denied these allegations. According to the indictment, Hernández partnered with a number of the most violent drug trafficking teams, receiving tens of millions of {dollars} off a community that funneled cocaine by Honduras and into the United States. He used the cash, the indictment says, to complement himself, finance his political rise and subsequently stay in energy. In alternate, Hernández supplied the trafficking organizations with regulation enforcement data that helped defend the organizations’ leaders from legal investigations, protected leaders from extradition to the US and allowed them to commit violence with just about no penalties, US authorities say. Garland stated that the Justice Department’s yearslong investigation into drug trafficking organizations have led to “the conviction of numerous Honduran drug traffickers who were responsible for the importation of over 500,000 kilograms of cocaine into the United States and dozens of foreign murders.” “If you think you can hide behind the power of your position, you are wrong,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram stated in the course of the information convention.

