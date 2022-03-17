Honduras judge says ex-president can be extradited to the U.S.

toggle caption Elmer Martinez/AP

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Former President Juan Orlando Hernández must be extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons prices, a Honduran decide dominated Wednesday.

The nation’s Supreme Court of Justice mentioned late Wednesday by way of Twitter that the decide had determined to grant the U.S. extradition request.

U.S. prosecutors within the Southern District of New York have accused Hernández lately of funding his political rise with earnings from drug traffickers in change for safeguarding their shipments. He has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Former first woman Ana García informed native journalists whereas leaving the courtroom that she was assured the reality would ultimately come out and her husband be exonerated.

“I regret that this happens to someone who has been an ally” of the United States, she mentioned. “I ask myself, from this point on who else will want to work to combat drug trafficking in any country of the region or Honduras. If today they do this to the one who put himself out there, what can we expect?”

Before the choice was introduced, courtroom spokesman Melvin Duarte mentioned that in a listening to earlier within the day, Hernández addressed the courtroom. “In general terms he argued about the motives that have led to this extradition process against him, which he and his wife have said publicly,” Duarte mentioned.

Hernández has maintained that statements towards him have been made by drug traffickers extradited by his authorities who wished to hunt revenge towards him. He denies having any ties to drug traffickers.

He may have a chance to attraction the extradition determination.

“We still have an appeal that must be examined,” mentioned Iván Martínez, one in every of Hernández’s attorneys. “We have three days to analyze the decision taken today and make our case in line with law.”

During the listening to, the decide introduced a doc despatched by the the U.S. Justice Department by way of the U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa that laid out the fees towards Hernández. Hernández’s attorneys additionally introduced no less than 20 items of proof in his protection.

Hernández left workplace in January on the conclusion of his second time period.

The decide had extra time to achieve a choice, however in 32 earlier extradition circumstances the choice got here in lower than every week. All of these selections have been for extradition.

Criminal lawyer German Licona mentioned earlier than the announcement that if the decide dominated for extradition, Hernández may attraction to the complete Supreme Court.

Hernández was arrested at his home on Feb. 15 on the request of the U.S. authorities.

The arrest got here lower than three weeks after Hernández left workplace and adopted years of allegations by U.S. prosecutors of his alleged hyperlinks to drug traffickers. His brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, was sentenced to life in jail on drug and weapons prices in March 2021.

After his arrest the previous president was led earlier than cameras flanked by police, shackled on the wrists and ankles, and carrying a bulletproof jacket. On Wednesday, he appeared in courtroom carrying a blue go well with however was equally shackled.