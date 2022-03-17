Honduras judge says ex-president can be extradited to US for drug, weapon charges

Former President Juan Orlando Hernández must be extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons fees, a Honduran choose dominated Wednesday.

The nation’s Supreme Court of Justice mentioned late Wednesday by way of Twitter that the choose had determined to grant the US extradition request.

US prosecutors within the Southern District of New York have accused Hernández lately of funding his political rise with earnings from drug traffickers in trade for safeguarding their shipments. He has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Former first girl Ana García advised native journalists whereas leaving the courtroom that she was assured the reality would finally come out and her husband be exonerated.

“I regret that this happens to someone who has been an ally” of the United States, she mentioned. “I ask myself, from this point on who else will want to work to combat drug trafficking in any country of the region or Honduras. If today they do this to the one who put himself out there, what can we expect?”

Before the choice was introduced, courtroom spokesman Melvin Duarte mentioned that in a listening to earlier within the day, Hernández addressed the courtroom. “In general terms he argued about the motives that have led to this extradition process against him, which he and his wife have said publicly,” Duarte mentioned.

Hernández has maintained that statements in opposition to him have been made by drug traffickers extradited by his authorities who needed to hunt revenge in opposition to him. He denies having any ties to drug traffickers.

He can have a chance to enchantment the extradition choice.

“We still have an appeal that must be examined,” mentioned Iván Martínez, one in all Hernández’s attorneys. “We have three days to analyze the decision taken today and make our case in line with law.”

During the listening to, the choose offered a doc despatched by the US Justice Department by means of the US Embassy in Tegucigalpa that laid out the costs in opposition to Hernández. Hernández’s attorneys additionally offered no less than 20 items of proof in his protection.

Hernández left workplace in January on the conclusion of his second time period.

The choose had extra time to achieve a choice, however in 32 earlier extradition instances the choice got here in lower than per week. All of these selections had been for extradition.

Criminal lawyer German Licona mentioned earlier than the announcement that if the choose dominated for extradition, Hernández may enchantment to the total Supreme Court.

Hernández was arrested at his dwelling on February 15 on the request of the US authorities.

The arrest got here lower than three weeks after Hernández left workplace and adopted years of allegations by US prosecutors of his alleged hyperlinks to drug traffickers. His brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, was sentenced to life in jail on drug and weapons fees in March 2021.

After his arrest the previous president was led earlier than cameras flanked by police, shackled on the wrists and ankles, and sporting a bulletproof jacket. On Wednesday, he appeared in courtroom sporting a blue go well with however was equally shackled.

