Honduras’ Supreme Court approves extradition of former president to the US

The determination by the nation’s highest courtroom to reject Hernández’s attraction ratifies a March 16 decision by a Honduran choose to grant his extradition to the US.

The Honduran Supreme Court mentioned in an announcement that it voted unanimously in favor of extradition on the primary cost “regarding importing a controlled substance to the United States.” A majority voted to extradite him on two costs associated to firearms possession.

Hernández, who left workplace in January after eight years as president, will stay in custody till Honduran authorities coordinate with approved brokers to switch him to the US, the assertion mentioned.

The former president was arrested at his house on February 15 on the request of the US government . About a month earlier, federal prosecutors claimed that Hernández helped an alleged drug trafficker ship hundreds of kilos of cocaine to the US in alternate for hefty bribes. His administration on the time denied the allegation.