Honduras’ Supreme Court approves extradition of former president to the US
The Honduran Supreme Court mentioned in an announcement that it voted unanimously in favor of extradition on the primary cost “regarding importing a controlled substance to the United States.” A majority voted to extradite him on two costs associated to firearms possession.
Hernández, who left workplace in January after eight years as president, will stay in custody till Honduran authorities coordinate with approved brokers to switch him to the US, the assertion mentioned.
Hernandez’s brother, Tony Hernandez, is at the moment serving a life sentence in a US federal jail for drug trafficking. According to courtroom filings in that case, US authorities consider former president Hernandez was a co-conspirator within the operation, funneling drug cash to assist fund his presidential campaigns. Hernandez has repeatedly denied these allegations.