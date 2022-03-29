Honduras Supreme Court says a former president can be extradited to the United States

toggle caption Elmer Martinez/AP

Elmer Martinez/AP

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Honduras’ Supreme Court on Monday authorized the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernández to the United States to face drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Melvin Duarte, spokesman for the courtroom, mentioned the justices rejected Hernández’s final attraction. Duarte mentioned there have been no additional routes of attraction accessible to him.

Hernández’s spouse, former first woman Ana García, made public a letter wherein the previous president once more asserts his innocence and claims to be the sufferer of “revenge and conspiracy.”

“In the end I realize there is the possibility facing three life sentences, which could become a living death for me,” Hernández wrote.

Garcia and the couple’s two daughters confirmed up outdoors the Supreme Court constructing with dozens of the ex-president’s followers and commenced to wish.

The scene contrasted with how intensely Hernández was hated by many Hondurans. He left workplace in January on the conclusion of his second time period.

Earlier this month a choose determined to grant the U.S. extradition request, and apparently all that is still to be carried out is the paperwork.

U.S. prosecutors within the Southern District of New York have accused Hernández in recent times of funding his political rise with earnings from drug traffickers in alternate for shielding their shipments. He has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Hernández has maintained that statements towards him have been made by drug traffickers extradited by his authorities who wished to hunt revenge towards him. He denies having any ties to drug traffickers.

Iván Martínez, one in every of Hernández’s legal professionals, mentioned that “even though we do not agree with any of the decisions … we have to respect it, that is the rule of law.”

Hernández was arrested at his house Feb. 15 on the request of the U.S. authorities.

The arrest got here lower than three weeks after he left workplace and adopted years of allegations by U.S. prosecutors of his alleged hyperlinks to drug traffickers. His brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, was sentenced to life in a U.S jail on drug and weapons expenses in March 2021.

After his arrest the previous president was led earlier than cameras flanked by police, shackled on the wrists and ankles, and sporting a bulletproof jacket.