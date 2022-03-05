Hong Kong bet on zero-Covid. Now it’s facing a ‘preventable disaster’

Hong Kong — as soon as lauded as a zero-Covid success story — is now battling a lethal outbreak paying homage to the early days of the pandemic, regardless of having had greater than two years to arrange.

For two years, because the pandemic raged around the globe, Hong Kong largely contained the virus, and there was a rising feeling the town would possibly preserve the virus out perpetually.

As circumstances rose this yr, the federal government reimposed its strictest guidelines, limiting public gatherings to 2, closing eating places and bars after 6 p.m., and roping off public playgrounds.

But it nonetheless wasn’t sufficient. With few different levers to tug, the federal government plans to launch a compulsory mass testing drive in an try and purge the town of Covid. Schools will break for summer time early and be repurposed as isolation, testing and vaccination services. And it is nonetheless unclear whether or not a citywide lockdown is on the playing cards.

“March is going to be a very, very difficult time,” stated Sridhar. “(It’s) definitely an unprecedented health crisis for Hong Kong.”

For a metropolis that has already put up with two years of powerful restrictions, information of citywide testing has proved an excessive amount of for some residents who’re frantically on the lookout for a flight out.

And whereas vaccines imply Hong Kong is best off than it will have been two years in the past, immunization charges are nonetheless lagging amongst its aged inhabitants — that means most of the metropolis’s most susceptible are nonetheless unprotected.

What went fallacious in Hong Kong

At Queen Elizabeth, certainly one of Hong Kong’s largest hospitals, sufferers sit in a sparse, windowless commentary room whereas they anticipate a mattress in an isolation ward. Two nurses, who requested to not be named as a result of they worry repercussions for talking out, informed CNN final week the commentary room smells of feces — there aren’t any restrooms, so sufferers are compelled to make use of bedpans.

The nurses say employees shortages imply there’s typically a delay in checking on sufferers as extra arrive for care, and there are too many individuals wanting remedy and never sufficient beds.

“A patient is unlikely to get into an isolation ward unless that patient is on the verge of dying,” one staffer stated. “No matter how hard we work, the situation doesn’t change, yet we still cannot stop. The situation is hopeless.”

The hospital’s morgue is overflowing and a few our bodies are being saved for hours at room temperature, based on one of many nurses.

A drugs and geriatrics physician at one other hospital in Hong Kong, who requested to not be named as she fears repercussions, stated the sheer variety of sufferers was “astounding,” with some ready as much as 4 days to be seen by a physician.

“It’s so packed and spread so thin for manpower, you have like one nurse seeing 20 patients,” she stated final week. “What we’re seeing here is nothing I’ve ever seen before.”

In a press release to CNN, the Hospital Authority stated it was dealing with “unprecedented challenges,” and apologized to sufferers who had skilled lengthy wait instances.

With a pointy enhance in Covid-19 deaths because of the chilly climate, the “storage space in hospital mortuaries has reached full capacity,” the assertion stated.

In a briefing Tuesday, well being officers stated they’re including refrigerated containers and expediting the development of a brand new mortuary to offer not less than 800 additional items. To date, Hong Kong has recorded 1,554 deaths because the starting of the pandemic, up from 213 on the finish of December 2021.

That surge in circumstances can also be placing strain on hospital wards.

Previously, all Covid positive cases were placed in hospital, and any shut contacts into government-run quarantine — even when they had been asymptomatic. But with hovering circumstances, it grew to become not possible to quarantine all optimistic circumstances and shut contacts.

“Our healthcare system is at the edge of collapse,” the Hong Kong Doctors Union stated in an open letter in February.

But some optimistic circumstances are determined to be admitted to government-run services, regardless of how sick they’re, as a result of for a lot of the pandemic they have been informed that is the appropriate factor to do, Hong Kong University professor Jin Dong-yan stated. That’s not solely placing strain on the system, he stated, however is exposing others to an infection.

“They just hang around, come to this or that hospital, just hoping to be admitted,” he stated final month. “They might spread the virus to others.”

The state of affairs can also be being exacerbated by Hong Kong’s excessive proportion of unvaccinated folks.

As of this week, 78% of the inhabitants — excluding these aged 3 to 11 — are double vaccinated, however simply 48% of individuals aged 70 or older have acquired two doses. At the beginning of this yr, just 25% of individuals age 80 or over had been vaccinated.

On Friday, authorities officers stated vaccinating the aged was now a public well being precedence, describing care properties as “hot spots” for the virus. And as of Friday, the wait time between the primary and second doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac shot can be decreased from 28 days to 21 days for the aged.

The low vaccination fee among the many aged seems to be taking part in out within the metropolis’s loss of life toll. Almost all the metropolis’s Covid-19 deaths reported this yr are aged and unvaccinated — and lots of of them lived in care properties.

Stephanie Law, an government committee member from the Elderly Services Association of Hong Kong, stated for a lot of older residents, issues about Covid vaccine negative effects outweighed the dangers of getting the illness.

“In the past, a lot of people felt that it’s not a priority to have the vaccine,” she stated. Now, care employees really feel “helpless” because the virus spreads by properties, the place some residents dwell 4 or six folks to a room, she stated.

Karen Grepin, an affiliate professor on the School of Public Health on the University of Hong Kong, stated the narrative within the metropolis had developed to the purpose that folks had began to consider Hong Kong might preserve the virus out perpetually.

“People really started to believe that even the miniscule risk associated with vaccination was higher than the risk of Covid,” she stated.

“We are paying for that complacency.”

Why Hong Kong is unable to shift

Hong Kong is not the one zero-Covid place on the earth to expertise an outbreak.

Both New Zealand and Singapore spent greater than a yr shut off from the world. During that point, they ready for an inevitable outbreak. They elevated vaccination charges, particularly of their most susceptible populations, and adjusted their public messaging from eradicating Covid to dwelling with the virus, albeit with precautions. And whereas each nations at the moment are experiencing a spike in circumstances, neither are seeing the identical degree of deaths as Hong Kong.

In each nations, more than 90% of these age 70 or over are fully vaccinated — far greater than in Hong Kong, regardless of vaccines being out there within the metropolis for a yr.

Experts say Hong Kong might have completed extra to emphasise the significance of vaccination — particularly among the many aged and susceptible.

Unlike many locations within the West, Hong Kong did not push vaccines as a method out of the pandemic as a result of dwelling with the virus has to date been rejected as an choice.

The Hong Kong authorities is finally answerable to China’s ruling Communist Party, which maintains a stringent “zero-Covid” coverage and has touted its suppression of the virus as proof of the supposed superiority of its one-party system over Western democracies, particularly the United States.

Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed Hong Kong to “take all necessary measures” to comprise the outbreak.

“With central government’s support and the Hong Kong People’s unity, we will certainly triumph over this pandemic,” Lam stated final Tuesday. “After the storm we will see a rainbow again.”

Lam has maintained the newest measures usually are not dictated by Beijing, and as a substitute are the results of the 2 sides “exchanging ideas.”

Dr. Ramanan Laxminarayan, the founder and director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, says Beijing believes its Covid coverage is superior to different nations.

“It’s the narrative that China will always be free of Covid that will be problematic for China going forward,” he stated. “A theory based on this idea that you can keep Covid out of your population forever just defies any sort of logic.”

China’s technique can also be pushed by public well being issues. Mainland China, in contrast to Hong Kong, has but to authorize an mRNA vaccine , regardless of questions over the efficacy over its domestically produced pictures. And a examine by mathematicians on the nation’s prestigious Peking University discovered that China might face greater than 630,000 Covid-19 infections a day if it dropped its zero-tolerance insurance policies by reopening its borders.

Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stated this week that the zero-Covid coverage will not stay unchanged perpetually — however added there was “no need to open the door at the peak of the global epidemic.”

An unsure future

As different locations around the globe open up and be taught to dwell with Covid, Hong Kong nonetheless has a number of the strictest border guidelines on the earth, together with a ban on most non-Hong Kong residents getting into. And for a lot of within the metropolis, the obvious absence of a extra forward-facing plan is troublesome to bear.

Within days of the announcement of mass testing, a brand new Facebook group for recommendation on relocating had attracted greater than 3,900 members, with some saying they needed to get out earlier than citywide testing began.

One 37-year-old mom of two who requested to not be named for privateness causes stated final week she was leaving the town for Australia — and was uncertain if or when she’ll be again. She fearful that Hong Kong’s public well being measures might imply her son, who has an autoimmune illness, may not be capable to get the hospital remedy he wants and that her kids may very well be separated from her if they test positive

“I feel like the kids are being punished the most throughout this whole thing. It’s not fair on them,” she stated, referring to the restrictions. “(The public health policy) scares me more than the virus itself.”

Many locals, too, are rising annoyed.

James Hov, 31, poured his life financial savings right into a barbershop that has been closed for weeks beneath the restrictions. He worries he might lose his enterprise and battle to repay the engagement ring he purchased for his future partner.

“You can’t end Covid. Closing barbershops but having a cluster of people on trains for their daily commute — it’s moronic — I’m not so sure any logic was behind it,” he stated.

One 25-year-old tattoo artist who requested to not use her actual identify as she is afraid of repercussions, stated final month she is constant her enterprise underground regardless of a present ban. She is refusing to get a vaccine as she would not belief both the Chinese or Pfizer vaccines out there within the metropolis.

She is skeptical of Hong Kong’s insurance policies, which she stated had been merely there to fulfill China. “It’s harming society, it’s harming economics, it’s harming people’s well-being,” she stated.

For Hong Kong, there’s an unprecedented well being disaster forward, after which little gentle on the finish of the tunnel — even when the town opens up, one other wave is inevitable, stated virologist Sridhar.

“We’re just waiting for either the next wave or a shift in stance from the powers that be.”