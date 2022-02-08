Hong Kong court rejects appeal of American lawyer in police assault case

Samuel Bickett, a former anti-bribery compliance director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, was jailed for 4 months and two weeks in June final 12 months for assaulting Yu Shu-sang on December 7, 2019. He was launched on bail in August after spending greater than six weeks in jail.

In 2019, the previous British colony confronted the longest and largest pro-democracy protests since its 1997 return to Chinese rule, typically involving violent clashes between protesters and police. More than 10,000 folks had been arrested in relation to the demonstrations, a few of them by plain-clothes police.

In movies broadly circulated on-line, Bickett is seen making an attempt to grab an extendable baton from Yu’s arms because the officer fell to the bottom. When requested by one other individual utilizing a derogatory time period for the police whether or not he was a policeman, Yu, carrying denims and a blue jacket, mentioned “no” then “yes.”

“As observed by the court, time and time again, police officers or any public officers who are carrying out their public responsibilities must be protected when in the execution of their duties,” High Court Judge Esther Toh mentioned.

Bickett mentioned in a press release he was despatched again to jail for a criminal offense he didn’t commit and he would attraction once more to the next court docket.