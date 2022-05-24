Hong Kong: EU report sees a continued deterioration of fundamental freedoms

The European Commission and the High Representative has reported on political and financial developments within the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The twenty fourth Annual Report to the European Parliament and the Council covers developments in 2021.

High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell stated: “The 24th Annual Report comes at a time when fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong have deteriorated further. We witness continued shrinking space for civil society and the erosion of what was previously a vibrant and pluralistic media landscape.”

The report highlights that, in 2021, the ‘one nation, two methods’ precept in Hong Kong was additional undermined by the implementation of the National Security Law (NSL). The 12 months began with the mass arrest of 55 pro-democracy activists, together with outstanding political figures, in early January, and ended with the elections of a Legislative Council devoid of opposition on 19 December.

As of 31 December 2021, round 162 people together with former pro-democracy activists, opposition lawmakers, journalists and lecturers have been arrested underneath the NSL and different associated laws. The pro-democracy activists prosecuted in relation to their involvement within the casual pro-democracy major elections of 2020 have been charged with ‘conspiracy to commit subversion’. Only 14 have secured bail as of the tip of 2021. Long pre-trial detentions, typically in solitary confinement, are additionally a significant supply of concern.

The NSL has had a chilling impact on Hong Kong’s civil society. More than 50 civil society organisations have disbanded out of concern of prosecution, with some activists citing threats to non-public security. The NSL’s extraterritorial provisions remained a supply of concern. Around 30 activists positioned abroad have been reportedly on a needed record of the legislation enforcement companies. Against the background of the continuing political developments, emigration out of Hong Kong elevated. Official figures of the Statistics Department launched in August 2021 confirmed a internet outflow of round 89 200 residents since mid-2020.

Media freedom additionally regressed in 2021. The impartial newspaper Apple Daily closed in June; former Apple Daily executives and editors have been charged with overseas collusion underneath the NSL. Police raided the newsroom of impartial on-line outlet Stand News and arrested its staff for publishing ‘seditious supplies’.

Freedom of meeting has been curtailed in gentle of the NSL and COVID-19 restrictions. Applications for public assemblies have been refused since July 2020. Public gatherings of greater than 4 folks have been banned since March 2020, together with the June 4th vigil, organised by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China for over 20 years.

Advertisement

On 30 March 2021, the National People’s Congress amended the annexes of the Basic Law to overtake Hong Kong’s electoral system. This additional weakened the already modest democratic components of the electoral system and ensured that pro-establishment voices may management all ranges of governance. The Legislative Council Election, initially scheduled for September 2020, came about on 19 December 2021. This was the primary election because the imposition of the NSL and the implementation of sweeping adjustments within the electoral system. Only one ‘non pro-establishment’ lawmaker managed to get elected.

The Annual Report additionally highlights the substantial business hyperlinks between the European Union and Hong Kong. As of June 2021, at the least 1,614 EU firms have been current in Hong Kong, and lots of of them have been utilizing Hong Kong as regional headquarters. Bilateral commerce in items reached €30.5 billion, a rise of two.5% year-on-year in comparison with 2020. European Union exports of products to Hong Kong amounted to €23.5bn, whereas imports from Hong Kong totalled €7bn, leading to a surplus of €16.5bn for the European Union. The European Union was Hong Kong’s third largest buying and selling associate in items in 2021, after mainland China and Taiwan.

However, firms have been impacted considerably by the COVID-19 restrictions and specifically lengthy obligatory lodge quarantines.

Background

Since Hong Kong’s handover to the People’s Republic of China in 1997, the European Union and its Member States have carefully adopted political and financial developments within the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region underneath the ‘one nation, two methods’ precept.

In line with the dedication given to the European Parliament in 1997, the European Commission and the High Representative challenge an annual report on political and financial developments in Hong Kong. This is the twenty fourth report, overlaying developments in 2021.

The measures taken by the EU and member states in response to the NSL within the Council Conclusions adopted in July 2020 stay in drive. This package deal of measures consists of:

A evaluate of the asylum, migration, visa and residency coverage, and of extradition agreements;

scrutiny and limitation of exports of delicate gear;

commentary of trials; help for civil society;

the potential for extra scholarships and tutorial exchanges;

monitoring of the extraterritorial influence of the legislation; and

refraining from launching any new negotiations with Hong Kong.

More data

24th annual EU report on political and economic developments in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Share this text: