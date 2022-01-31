Hong Kong home affairs chief resigns after COVID-hit birthday bash scandal

Hong Kong’s Secretary for Home Affairs resigned on Monday weeks after attending the birthday celebration of a delegate to China’s legislature, the place two of some 200 visitors examined optimistic for COVID-19.

Caspar Tsui was amongst 15 officers who went to the 53rd birthday of Witman Hung, a metropolis delegate to the nationwide legislature, earlier than new COVID-19 restrictions got here into power, however after Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam appealed to folks to keep away from massive gatherings.

Tsui “brought the Hong Kong government into disrepute” and “did not meet the expectations of the general public,” Lam advised a information convention.

“I accepted his resignation,” she stated.

Hong Kong has adopted China with a zero-COVID coverage regardless of the financial prices and a rising psychological toll on many individuals of the powerful restrictions aimed toward maintaining the virus at bay.

Tsui stated in a press release he had made a unsuitable resolution to attend the banquet on January 3 when all efforts ought to have been dedicated to controlling the unfold of the virus.

“As one of the principal officials taking the lead in the anti-epidemic fight, I have not set the best example,” Tsui stated.

Lam, saying the outcomes of a metropolis authorities investigation into the get together, stated 12 of the federal government

officers who attended had been cleared.

Two, Allen Fung, a political assistant to the secretary for improvement, and Vincent Fung, an official within the Policy Innovation and Co-ordination Office, can be issued verbal warnings, she stated.

Lam stated the 12 officers who wouldn’t be sanctioned had solely attended the get together briefly.

Among them have been Director of Immigration Au Ka-wang, police commissioner Raymond Siu and the pinnacle of the town’s Independent Commission towards Corruption, Simon Peh.

All authorities officers concerned have issued public apologies.

It was the second run-in with COVID-19 rules for Au.

Last yr, he paid a superb for attending a dinner at a luxurious personal membership with extra folks than the 4 allowed to assemble.

About 20 members of Hong Kong’s new “patriots-only” legislature additionally attended the get together. All authorities officers and legislators have repeatedly examined damaging.

