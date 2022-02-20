Hong Kong in ‘all-out combat’ to contain COVID-19 outbreak with China support

Hong Kong is in “all-out combat” to include a surge in coronavirus circumstances, the town’s quantity two official mentioned on Sunday, with the ramping up of group isolation and remedy items helped by mainland Chinese development groups.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

With a reported 6,063 new COVID-19 circumstances on Saturday, the federal government mentioned in a press release that the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal could be become a devoted COVID facility with 1,000 beds to mitigate overburdened public hospitals.

Hong Kong’s embattled chief Carrie Lam, who attended a ground-breaking ceremony at a development website for practically 10,000 COVID items at Penny’s Bay near the town’s Disneyland resort, mentioned the initiatives would improve the town’s anti-epidemic capability “within a very short period of time.”

In what was seen as a rebuke to the Hong Kong authorities’ dealing with of the spiralling outbreak, Chinese President Xi Jinping mentioned preventing the virus should now be their “overriding mission,” in feedback carried within the state-backed Ta Kung Pao newspaper on Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s high civil servant, John Lee, responded in a weblog submit on Sunday that the town’s “government has entered a state of all-out combat. In accordance with President Xi Jinping’s important instructions, to stabilise and control the epidemic as the overriding task.”

The world monetary hub’s “dynamic zero-COVID” insurance policies, mirroring these in mainland China, have contributed to its present woes and are unsustainable, some specialists say.

The metropolis’s public hospitals have been severely stretched, struggling to deal with an inflow of sufferers together with the aged, lots of whom have resisted vaccinations.

Health chief Sophia Chan mentioned the federal government was contemplating tightening social distancing guidelines additional.

While the town has thus far dominated out a city-wide lockdown, authorities are inspecting necessary testing for its 7.4 million folks.

China has despatched epidemiologists, important care specialists and over 100 testing personnel to the town, in addition to cell testing automobiles, with authorities saying the outbreak may take as much as three months to stabilize.

The conversion of public housing estates, rental of economic motels and indoor sport centres will add an additional 20,000 additional items for individuals who examined optimistic for COVID however had no or gentle signs for isolation.

An election to decide on the town’s subsequent chief, initially scheduled for March, has been postponed to May, including to uncertainty in regards to the former British colony’s future as Beijing imposes its rule.

Read extra:

Hong Kong reports record of COVID-19 cases at 1,514

Hong Kong imposes its strictest social distancing rules to date as COVID cases soar

UAE to gradually lift COVID-19 related restrictions