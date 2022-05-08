Hong Kong leader appointment violates democratic norms: EU’s Josep Borrell

The European Union’s international coverage chief on Sunday mentioned the anointment of a former security chief as Hong Kong’s new leader violated democratic norms.

John Lee, 64, who oversaw the crackdown on Hong Kong’s democracy motion, was appointed Hong Kong chief on Sunday by a small committee of Beijing loyalists.

“The European Union regrets this violation of democratic principles and political pluralism and sees this selection process as yet another step in the dismantling of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle,” Josep Borrell mentioned in an announcement.

“The European Union attaches great importance to the preservation of Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy as well as respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, including media freedom, democratic principles and the rule of law, in line with the Basic Law and with international commitments,” it mentioned.

“The EU calls on Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to abide by their national and international commitments, notably the ultimate aim of electing the Chief Executive and members of the Legislative Council by universal suffrage.”

Lee, who’s beneath US sanctions, was the one candidate within the Beijing-backed race to succeed outgoing chief Carrie Lam. His appointment locations a safety official within the high job for the primary time after a tumultuous few years for a metropolis battered by political unrest and debilitating pandemic controls.

