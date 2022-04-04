Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she won’t seek second term

toggle caption Vincent Yu/AP

Vincent Yu/AP

HONG KONG — Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam, who survived huge protests towards her authorities in 2019 and oversaw the implementation of a troublesome nationwide safety regulation that quashed dissent, stated Monday she won’t search a second time period.

Her successor might be picked in May.

“I will complete my five year term as chief executive on the 30th of June this year, and I will also call an end to my 42 years of public service,” Lam stated at a information convention.

Speculation had swirled for months about whether or not she would search one other time period, however she stated that her determination had been conveyed to the central authorities in Beijing final yr and was met with “respect and understanding.”

Massive protests towards the territory’s authorities rocked Hong Kong in 2019 together with requires Lam to step down. Beijing responded in 2020 with a troublesome nationwide safety regulation that has stifled dissent within the semiautonomous Chinese metropolis.

Hong Kong media say that her No. 2 John Lee is prone to enter the race to succeed her. Chief Secretary Lee was the town’s head of safety throughout the protests.

Hong Kong’s chief is elected by a committee made up of lawmakers, representatives of varied industries and professions, and pro-Beijing representatives akin to Hong Kong deputies to the China’s legislature. One of the unfulfilled calls for of the 2019 protests was direct election of the town’s chief government.

The metropolis was initially slated to carry the chief government election on March 27 however the ballot have been postponed for six weeks till May 8 in gentle of the town’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

Lam stated that holding the polls as initially scheduled would pose “public health risks” even when a committee of just one,462 individuals is concerned.