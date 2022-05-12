Hong Kong police bail Catholic cardinal arrested on national security charge

Hong Kong has lengthy been one of the vital Catholic beachheads in Asia, dwelling to an intensive community of support companies, students and missions which have supported Catholics in mainland China and elsewhere. Beijing imposed the sweeping nationwide safety legislation in June 2020 that punishes terrorism, collusion with overseas forces, subversion and secession with attainable life imprisonment. Cardinal Joseph Zen greets Pope Francis in January 2018. Credit:L’Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo by way of AP The Vatican mentioned on Thursday (AEST) it had realized of the arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen in Hong Kong “with concern” and was following developments “with extreme attention”. Reuters was not in a position to instantly attain the others for remark. The Hong Kong Catholic Diocese gave no quick remark.

The “612 Humanitarian Relief Fund” was scrapped final yr after the disbandment of an organization that had helped obtain donations by a checking account. Loading The arrests come after police mentioned final September that that they had begun investigating the fund for alleged violations of the nationwide safety legislation. US Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell mentioned the US was involved in regards to the “clampdown” in Hong Kong, together with in non secular circles and academia. “All I can tell you is that I think we’re increasingly troubled by steps in Hong Kong to pressure and eliminate civil society,” Campbell instructed a web-based occasion in Washington when requested in regards to the arrests.