Hong Kong ramps up isolation facilities including at cruise terminal to battle COVID
As Hong Kong battles a surge in coronavirus instances, metropolis
authorities mentioned they’re ramping up the supply of neighborhood
isolation and remedy models helped by mainland development
groups, together with the reprovisioning of a cruise ship terminal,
citing Reuters.
With a reported 6,063 new COVID-19 instances on Saturday, the
authorities mentioned in a press release late on Saturday that the Kai Tak
Cruise Terminal could be become a devoted COVID facility
with 1,000 beds to mitigate overburdened public hospitals.
Hong Kong’s embattled chief Carrie Lam, who attended a
ground-breaking ceremony at a development web site for 10,000 COVID-19
models at Penny’s Bay near town’s Disneyland resort, mentioned
she hoped the initiatives would “significantly enhance” the
monetary hub’s anti-epidemic capability.
“We are under a critical situation amid this smokeless battle,”
Lam mentioned in a press release.
Some consultants and critics say Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID”
insurance policies, mirroring these in mainland China, have contributed to
present woes and are unsustainable, consultants say.
China has despatched medical personnel and tools together with cell
testing models to Hong Kong to assist, with authorities saying the
outbreak may take as much as three months to stabilise.
The chief government election, initially scheduled for March,
will likely be postponed to May, including to uncertainty concerning the former
British colony’s future as Beijing imposes its rule.