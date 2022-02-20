Hong Kong ramps up isolation facilities including at cruise terminal to battle COVID

As Hong Kong battles a surge in coronavirus instances, metropolis

authorities mentioned they’re ramping up the supply of neighborhood

isolation and remedy models helped by mainland development

groups, together with the reprovisioning of a cruise ship terminal,

citing Reuters.

With a reported 6,063 new COVID-19 instances on Saturday, the

authorities mentioned in a press release late on Saturday that the Kai Tak

Cruise Terminal could be become a devoted COVID facility

with 1,000 beds to mitigate overburdened public hospitals.

Hong Kong’s embattled chief Carrie Lam, who attended a

ground-breaking ceremony at a development web site for 10,000 COVID-19

models at Penny’s Bay near town’s Disneyland resort, mentioned

she hoped the initiatives would “significantly enhance” the

monetary hub’s anti-epidemic capability.

“We are under a critical situation amid this smokeless battle,”

Lam mentioned in a press release.

Some consultants and critics say Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID”

insurance policies, mirroring these in mainland China, have contributed to

present woes and are unsustainable, consultants say.

China has despatched medical personnel and tools together with cell

testing models to Hong Kong to assist, with authorities saying the

outbreak may take as much as three months to stabilise.

The chief government election, initially scheduled for March,

will likely be postponed to May, including to uncertainty concerning the former

British colony’s future as Beijing imposes its rule.