Hong Kong reports 747 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to drop

Hong Kong reported a complete of 747 new confirmed COVID-19 circumstances on Sunday because the variety of infections continues to fall from tens of hundreds final month.

Of the brand new circumstances, 446 have been confirmed by laboratory check and 301 by speedy antigen checks, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Department of Health’s communicable illness department, mentioned a briefing on Sunday. There have been 11 imported circumstances.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sunday’s tally marked the third straight day the town has reported fewer than 1,000 circumstances. The discount in infections comes as Hong Kong is poised to ease a few of its social-distancing measures.

Starting April 21, eating places will have the ability to keep open for dining-in till 10 p.m., and as many as 4 folks will probably be allowed at a desk.

Gyms, museums and cinemas can re-open, however bars will stay shut.

Last month, authorities relaxed the town’s journey quarantine for incoming residents and lifted a flight ban on 9 international locations together with the US and the UK as circumstances fell from their peak of greater than 58,000 a day, and a demise price per capita that was among the many highest within the developed world.

There have been 29 new COVID-related deaths, 5 of them backlogged, officers mentioned at Sunday’s presser.

Read extra: Shanghai reports more symptomatic COVID cases as more lockdowns imposed