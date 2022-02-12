Hong Kong reports record of COVID-19 cases at 1,514

Hong Kong on Saturday reported its every day file of confirmed COVID-19 circumstances, at 1,514.

The metropolis is battling the worst outbreak of the pandemic because it tries to implement China’s zero-tolerance technique utilizing a compulsory quarantine for all vacationers and mass testing.

Hong Kong imposed new restriction this week, limiting in-person gatherings to not more than two households. It plans to permit solely vaccinated individuals in procuring malls and supermarkets. Places of worship, hair salons and different companies have been ordered to shut.

Beijing officers and Chinese state media warned Hong Kong in opposition to loosening any of the measures, saying that adopting a “living with the virus” coverage would overwhelm its medical programs.

Hong Kong residents have been speeding to grocery tales to refill on greens and get haircuts. Authorities have imposed lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are recognized, and had already banned public eating after 6 p.m.

Hong Kong has full vaccinated 73 p.c of its eligible inhabitants. The quantity doesn’t embrace youngsters.

