Hong Kong suffers biggest ever population drop as exodus accelerates

The metropolis’s complete inhabitants fell from 7.41 million individuals to 7.29 million, a 1.6% lower, the Census and Statistics Department mentioned Thursday.

Though authorities attributed a few of that to a “natural” lower — extra deaths than births — consultants mentioned the figures additionally mirrored an exodus that has accelerated up to now few years amid durations of huge social upheaval which have included anti-government protests and the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 113,200 residents left Hong Kong over the previous yr, the division mentioned, in comparison with 89,200 the yr earlier than. The figures embrace expatriates and different non-permanent residents.

Throughout the pandemic, consultants and trade leaders have warned that the town’s heavy-handed Covid-19 restrictions would drive away residents, vacationers and expatriates.

Even as the remainder of the world opened up, for months Hong Kong continued to shut borders, droop air routes and impose obligatory quarantines and social distancing measures corresponding to caps on public gatherings and limits on restaurant companies.

Mask mandates stay in impact, whereas public areas like seashores and gymnasiums have confronted lengthy closures during times of excessive case numbers.

The measures have devastated companies, with a few of Hong Kong’s most well-known websites — together with the Jumbo Kingdom floating restaurant — shuttering up to now yr.

“More than two and a half years of Covid-19 restrictions are taking a heavy toll on businesses and the economy,” the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce mentioned in a statement this month.

The group’s CEO, George Leung, added that Hong Kong’s border closures had been “stifling any prospect of economic recovery” and urged authorities to provide you with a “concrete timetable to reopen Hong Kong.”

The authorities has conceded the impression of its insurance policies, saying on Thursday that flight restrictions — corresponding to requiring all arrivals to be vaccinated, check detrimental for Covid, and pay for quarantine in a lodge upon arrival — “had interrupted population inflow.”

This week the federal government eased the quarantine requirement, reducing the variety of days arrivals should keep in a chosen lodge from seven to a few.

The authorities mentioned some Hong Kongers might have chosen to settle elsewhere through the pandemic.

“Meanwhile, Hong Kong residents who had left Hong Kong before the pandemic may have chosen to reside in other places temporarily or were unable to return to Hong Kong. All these (factors) might have contributed to the net outflow of Hong Kong residents during the period,” mentioned a authorities spokesperson.

But the federal government downplayed the inhabitants drop and appeared to recommend Hong Kong was nonetheless a bustling finance hub.

“Being an international city, Hong Kong’s population has always been mobile,” mentioned the spokesperson. “During the past 10 years, net outflows of Hong Kong residents … were recorded for most of the years.”

The spokesperson added that the issue of Covid-driven departures “could be resolved when the quarantine and social distancing measures relaxed,” and that numbers would rise on account of authorities efforts to draw abroad expertise.

The political crackdown

After Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy, anti-government protests, Beijing imposed a sweeping nationwide safety regulation, underneath which the federal government has all however worn out formal opposition. Authorities have raided and closed down newsrooms, jailed activists and protesters, unseated elected lawmakers, heightened censorship each on-line and in printed publications, and adjusted faculty curricula.

Since the regulation was launched, many former protesters and lawmakers have fled abroad, fearing prosecution. Many people and households have informed CNN they too are contemplating leaving as a result of they really feel the town has been remodeled past recognition.

In the aftermath of the protests, quite a lot of international locations together with the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada opened new visa pathways for Hong Kongers seeking to go away. Many former protesters and activists have additionally fled to the self-governing democratic island of Taiwan.

The authorities has repeatedly defended the safety regulation as restoring regulation and order to the town, claiming that Hong Kong’s freedoms of speech, press and meeting stay intact.

The safety regulation “has swiftly and effectively restored stability and security,” the federal government mentioned on July 29, including that residents “are relieved and happy to see that Hong Kong now continues to be an open, safe, vibrant and business-friendly metropolis.”