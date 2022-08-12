Hong Kong suffers biggest ever population drop as exodus accelerates
The metropolis’s complete inhabitants fell from 7.41 million individuals to 7.29 million, a 1.6% lower, the Census and Statistics Department mentioned Thursday.
Though authorities attributed a few of that to a “natural” lower — extra deaths than births — consultants mentioned the figures additionally mirrored an exodus that has accelerated up to now few years amid durations of huge social upheaval which have included anti-government protests and the coronavirus pandemic.
Around 113,200 residents left Hong Kong over the previous yr, the division mentioned, in comparison with 89,200 the yr earlier than. The figures embrace expatriates and different non-permanent residents.
Throughout the pandemic, consultants and trade leaders have warned that the town’s heavy-handed Covid-19 restrictions would drive away residents, vacationers and expatriates.
Mask mandates stay in impact, whereas public areas like seashores and gymnasiums have confronted lengthy closures during times of excessive case numbers.
The group’s CEO, George Leung, added that Hong Kong’s border closures had been “stifling any prospect of economic recovery” and urged authorities to provide you with a “concrete timetable to reopen Hong Kong.”
The authorities has conceded the impression of its insurance policies, saying on Thursday that flight restrictions — corresponding to requiring all arrivals to be vaccinated, check detrimental for Covid, and pay for quarantine in a lodge upon arrival — “had interrupted population inflow.”
This week the federal government eased the quarantine requirement, reducing the variety of days arrivals should keep in a chosen lodge from seven to a few.
The authorities mentioned some Hong Kongers might have chosen to settle elsewhere through the pandemic.
“Meanwhile, Hong Kong residents who had left Hong Kong before the pandemic may have chosen to reside in other places temporarily or were unable to return to Hong Kong. All these (factors) might have contributed to the net outflow of Hong Kong residents during the period,” mentioned a authorities spokesperson.
But the federal government downplayed the inhabitants drop and appeared to recommend Hong Kong was nonetheless a bustling finance hub.
“Being an international city, Hong Kong’s population has always been mobile,” mentioned the spokesperson. “During the past 10 years, net outflows of Hong Kong residents … were recorded for most of the years.”
The spokesperson added that the issue of Covid-driven departures “could be resolved when the quarantine and social distancing measures relaxed,” and that numbers would rise on account of authorities efforts to draw abroad expertise.
The political crackdown
Since the regulation was launched, many former protesters and lawmakers have fled abroad, fearing prosecution. Many people and households have informed CNN they too are contemplating leaving as a result of they really feel the town has been remodeled past recognition.
In the aftermath of the protests, quite a lot of international locations together with the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada opened new visa pathways for Hong Kongers seeking to go away. Many former protesters and activists have additionally fled to the self-governing democratic island of Taiwan.
The authorities has repeatedly defended the safety regulation as restoring regulation and order to the town, claiming that Hong Kong’s freedoms of speech, press and meeting stay intact.
The safety regulation “has swiftly and effectively restored stability and security,” the federal government mentioned on July 29, including that residents “are relieved and happy to see that Hong Kong now continues to be an open, safe, vibrant and business-friendly metropolis.”