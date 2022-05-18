Hong Kong – The tragic arrest of Cardinal Zen

The Vatican ought to extra forcefully oppose the arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-Kiun (pictured), a retired Hong Kong archbishop who has courageously opposed human rights violations, and Western governments ought to sanction accountable Hong Kong officers, urged a Vienna-based, unbiased human rights group. “Cardinal Zen courageously risked his own freedom and security for the principle of human rights, but the Vatican’s response has been cautious, appearing almost indifferent,” in accordance with Dr. Aaron Rhodes, president of the Vienna-based Forum for Religious Freedom-Europe and Senior Fellow within the Common Sense Society.

“The Bible urges us to ‘Be not afraid.’ The Church should not be afraid of Communist China, and should use its moral authority to denounce the arrest, and China’s other massive degradations of human dignity,” he stated. Zen was detained by Chinese authorities on 11 May 2022, and charged with “collusion with foreign forces” beneath Hong Kong’s National Security Law, imposed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in 2020. Zen was a Trustee of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Foundation, which assisted protesters to pay their authorized charges. Arrested together with three colleagues who additionally supported the Foundation, Zen was later launched on bail, however faces harsh penalties if convicted.

On 11 May, a Vatican assertion stated the Holy See had “learned with concern” of the arrest. Further remark from Vatican officers stated the Church was “very displeased” and expressed the hope that the incident wouldn’t “complicate the already complex and not simple path of dialogue between the Holy See and the Church in China.” Other Catholic leaders have proven extra ethical readability: The president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ conferences, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon, stated that Hong Kong has been “transformed into a police state,” and that China’s “blatant” abrogation of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, was “appalling”.

Dr. Ján Figel, former European Union Special Envoy for the promotion of freedom of faith or perception, advised FOREF, “Human dignity is a foundational principle of our universal brotherhood and fundamental human rights. Regrettably, dignity of any dissenting person is brutally abused by Chinese and Hong Kong’s power holders today.” Antonio Stango, President of the Italian Federation for Human Rights, stated: “The extension to Hong Kong of the suppressive system of mainland China is just a further step in the regime’s program of annihilation of any remaining freedom of conscience, in blatant contrast with international human rights law.”

The arrest of Cardinal Zen was additionally denounced by Stand With Hong Kong Vienna. The group advised FOREF that the arrest “shows how the arbitrary regime weaponizes the vagueness of Hong Kong’s national security law to induce terror in anyone who wants a democratic Hong Kong.” “It is time that Magnitsky-type sanctions be applied to Hong Kong officials responsible for these arrests, and for destruction of the general Rule of Law in the city,” in accordance with FOREF’s Executive Director Peter Zoehrer.

Zoehrer additionally expressed the hope that the Vatican will critically assessment its 2018 association with the CCP, which provides the CCP veto energy on the appointment of Chinese bishops, and preparations which, beneath new CCP guidelines, “stipulate that CPCC-aligned clergy actively support the ruling Communist Party. Article 3 requires them to ‘support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party’ and “the socialist system,” in addition to to ‘practice the core values of socialism.’”

“No one should underestimate the challenges faced by the Church in China, but religious freedom means nothing if it is compromised to maintain the presence of institutions,” he stated. Willy Fautré, director of Human Rights Without Frontiers, advised FOREF: “Cardinal Zen is being persecuted for being a long-standing critic of the government in Beijing, for speaking out for Catholics in mainland China and for more democracy in Hong Kong. This is a shocking repression measure to which the Vatican’s timid reaction is inadequate.”

