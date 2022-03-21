Hong Kong to lift flight COVID-19 bans, cut quarantine for arrivals

Hong Kong’s chief on Monday mentioned that town would carry flight bans on nations together with Britain and the US, in addition to cut back quarantine time for vacationers arriving within the metropolis as coronavirus infections in its newest outbreak plateaus.

The metropolis’s chief govt Carrie Lam introduced throughout a press convention on Monday {that a} ban on flights from 9 nations — Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the US — could be lifted from April 1. A flight ban on most these nations has been in place since January, as authorities sought to stem the outbreak of the extremely transmissible omicron variant in Hong Kong.

Travelers coming into town may also quarantine for as little as seven days in quarantine motels — down from 14 days — in the event that they take a look at unfavourable for the virus on the sixth and seventh days of their quarantine. Such vacationers should even be totally vaccinated and take a look at unfavourable for the coronavirus earlier than coming into town.

Lam additionally mentioned that plans for a citywide mass-testing train, which was first introduced in February, could be suspended.

“The experts are of the opinion that it’s not appropriate for us to devote finite resources to the universal mass-testing,” mentioned Lam.

“The SAR government will continue to monitor the situation. When the conditions are right, we will consider whether we will be implementing the compulsory universal testing.”

The adjustments introduced on Monday sign a shift in Hong Kong’s dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic, as authorities sought to supply a course for Hong Kong companies and its residents after two years of aligning with mainland China’s “zero COVID” coverage.

Lam mentioned that the adjustments come as a part of an interim assessment of town’s measures, and that varied stakeholders within the metropolis will likely be consulted for any longer-term roadmaps relating to public well being and financial improvement.

“We have to listen more carefully to the experts, both locally and from the mainland,” mentioned Lam.

“For any longer-term public health strategy, we will have to take into account both factors that is maintaining Hong Kong’s accessibility to the mainland, and also ensuring her continued connectivity with the outside world.”

On Monday, Lam additionally introduced that social distancing measures will keep in place, though they are going to be lifted in levels from April 21 if infections don’t surge, Lam mentioned. A ban on eating in after 6 p.m. will likely be lifted, and public gatherings will likely be capped at 4 folks, up from two.

Other companies that have been ordered to shutter briefly, corresponding to gyms and therapeutic massage parlors, will even be allowed to reopen.

Hong Kong reported 14,145 infections on Sunday, the bottom in over three weeks. At the height of its outbreak, town reported over 50,000 instances each day, and has reported over 1 million infections and almost 5,700 deaths for the reason that present outbreak started on the finish of final yr.

