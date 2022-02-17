Hong Kong’s COVID-19 fight intensifies as cases multiply by 60 times

Hong Kong’s coronavirus battle intensified on Thursday as authorities reported that new circumstances had multiplied by 60 instances to date this month and media reported that testing would grow to be obligatory for everybody within the world monetary hub from March.

Hospitals are overwhelmed with some sufferers, together with aged ones, left mendacity on beds exterior in chilly, typically wet climate, in stunning scenes that prompted an apology from authorities within the Chinese-controlled metropolis.

Schools, gyms, cinemas and most public venues are shut. Many workplace staff are working from residence. But, many residents are fatigued by the tough restrictions imposed to guard them towards the pandemic, at the same time as most different main cities on this planet alter to dwelling with the virus.

Health authorities reported a file 6,116 confirmed circumstances on Thursday, up from 4,285 the day past, with an extra 6,300 preliminary constructive circumstances. That takes the overall since January to greater than 16,600. They reported 24 new deaths.

The soar in circumstances is the most important take a look at but of town’s “dynamic zero COVID-19” coverage, however chief Carrie Lam mentioned this week that town “cannot surrender to the virus.”

Some media studies, citing unidentified sources, mentioned the federal government deliberate to check as much as 1 million individuals every day from March and people who did not comply could be fined HK$10,000 ($1,282).

The authorities didn’t reply to a request for remark.

“Because of the severe number of cases we need to speed up admission to hospitals and community isolation facilities,” Undersecretary for Food and Health Chui Tak-yi advised reporters.

“The government is trying to ease all these bottlenecks.”

Quarantine amenities had reached capability and hospital beds have been greater than 90 % full, authorities mentioned.

In a transfer to liberate beds for isolation, Lam mentioned late on Wednesday that she had spoken to native lodge house owners and deliberate to make as much as 10,000 lodge rooms obtainable for COVID-19 sufferers.

Retailers battered

Lam’s feedback got here after Chinese President Xi Jinping advised Hong Kong’s leaders that their “overriding mission” was to stabilize and management the coronavirus.

Lam later welcomed a number of mainland well being specialists who arrived from the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen, and mentioned town deliberate to ramp up its testing functionality.

“City-wide virus testing is a plan we are considering now,” Lam advised reporters.

People line up at a makeshift testing website to offer their samples for the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), following the outbreak in Hong Kong, China on February 15, 2022. (Reuters)

The surge in circumstances and tighter guidelines have battered town’s retail sector, with the Retail Management Association (HKRMA) on Thursday saying retail site visitors was down 40 % from December.

“If the pandemic gets worse and if our rents are kept at the level now… we will not survive,” mentioned Annie Tse, chairwoman of HKRMA. “Since protests and COVID-19 it’s been almost three years, how much more cash can we burn?,” she mentioned, referring to anti-government demonstrations in 2019.

The affiliation, which represents round 9,000 stores and employs over half of the native retail workforce, urged the federal government to power builders to supply hire reduction for tenants and embrace the sector in an anti-epidemic fund.

HKRMA expects flat year-on-year progress for retail gross sales for the January-June interval, and mentioned progress would simply sink into damaging territory within the second half if the state of affairs persists.

Hong Kong has adopted the identical ‘dynamic zero’ coronavirus technique, employed by mainland China to suppress all outbreaks.

But the dimensions and pace of the extremely contagious omicron variant of the virus has left authorities scrambling. Hospitals are working at most or over capability and lengthy queues have fashioned exterior testing facilities, with some individuals ready hours.

Authorities mentioned they might now not sustain their testing and isolation mandates, leading to a backlog that would not maintain tempo with the day by day an infection numbers.

China has mentioned it might assist Hong Kong bolster its testing, remedy and quarantine capability, and safe assets from fast antigen kits and protecting gear to contemporary greens.

Hong Kong has recorded round 35,000 infections for the reason that begin of the pandemic, and greater than 250 deaths, far fewer than different similar-sized main cities.

However, medical specialists have warned that day by day circumstances might surge to twenty-eight,000 by the tip of March amid worries about excessive ranges of vaccine hesitancy among the many aged.

