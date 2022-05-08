Hong Kong’s next leader is a hardline former police officer who took on the city’s protesters

Last week, the person who led the crackdown stepped onto a stage to put out his imaginative and prescient for Hong Kong — this time not as the town’s safety chief, however its subsequent chief.

In what the federal government has billed as an “open, just and honest” election, a largely government-appointed, pro-Beijing committee of 1,461 people will appoint the subsequent chief for the town’s 7.5 million residents on Sunday. Lee is the one individual within the working, in distinction to earlier years that noticed run-offs between a number of candidates.

To Nathan Law, a human rights activist and former native lawmaker now in self-exile in Britain, it appears “very obvious” why Lee is tipped for the position.

“It really signals (authorities) are intensifying that heavy-handed approach to Hong Kong, and putting the so-called national security as their policy for governing the city,” Law stated.

An increase years within the making

The forces behind Lee’s rise to the town’s high job may be traced again almost half a century.

Lee joined the Hong Kong police drive as a 19-year-old recruit in 1977 as the town — then a British colony — underwent an financial transformation into a contemporary monetary heart.

He rose by way of the ranks and was promoted to chief superintendent in 1997 — the identical yr Britain handed the town to China in a pomp-filled ceremony watched world wide.

Since that watershed yr, activists like Law say they’ve watched Hong Kong’s freedoms be squeezed ever tighter. All the whereas, Lee continued gaining prominence, turning into deputy commissioner, the second-highest place within the police drive, by 2010.

Just two years after that, he joined the town’s Security Bureau as under-secretary. To some, the appointment of a high-ranking police officer to a key authorities workplace was an announcement of intent.

“We were already really nervous about that, because that really signaled a change in Hong Kong’s policy, changing it in a seemingly more suppressive way,” Law stated.

By 2016, when Law was elected into the legislature, Lee “was already notoriously difficult to deal with” and appeared hostile to any journalists or opposition lawmakers who raised questions or challenges, Law stated.

Lee’s supporters have disputed this characterization, sustaining his time within the police drive helped put together him for a public workplace.

One pro-Beijing lawmaker, Ma Fung-kwok, stated Lee had demonstrated “leadership skills” in his dealing with of the protests and the pandemic, based on public broadcaster RTHK . Another, Jeffrey Lam, stated Lee had “solved many cases” within the police drive and may cooperate with “other sectors in the society.”

At a quick political rally on Friday, Lee, whose slogan is “We and us — a new chapter together,” pressured the significance of group and promised to “make Hong Kong a place of hope” as soon as appointed.

CNN has reached out to Lee’s marketing campaign crew for remark.

The 2019 protests

Lee’s rise continued when he was appointed safety chief in 2017 — the “beginning of a changing trend,” stated Joseph Cheng, a retired Hong Kong tutorial and pro-democracy activist now based mostly in New Zealand.

“Beijing seems to be emphasizing loyalty more, or the capability of implementing a hard line — therefore, senior officials from the disciplinary forces appear to occupy a more advantageous position,” Cheng stated.

It was beneath Lee’s tenure that the Security Bureau launched the controversial extradition invoice that led to the protests in 2019.

Critics frightened Beijing might use the invoice to prosecute Hong Kong residents for political causes beneath China’s opaque authorized system.

With the Hong Kong authorities standing agency on the invoice regardless of public objections, the protests shortly expanded right into a broader pro-democracy, anti-government motion. Fears have been underpinned by widespread nervousness about Beijing’s rising affect and the perceived erosion of Hong Kong’s cherished semi-autonomous standing, which allowed it the freedoms of press, speech and meeting that had lengthy been central to its worldwide enchantment.

Withdrawing the invoice was simply considered one of 5 well-liked calls for by protesters; others included common suffrage and accountability from police, who confronted accusations of brutality they’ve denied.

At the peak of the disaster, protesters and police clashed almost each week, with demonstrators lobbing bricks and Molotov cocktails and officers responding with tear fuel, rubber bullets, and at occasions stay ammunition. The violence polarized the town, cementing the breakdown in belief between the general public and the authorities.

Through all of it, Lee praised his officers as “courageous” and condemned protesters as “radicals” who have been sowing “terror.” When a whole lot of protesters — many highschool college students — occupied a university for greater than per week, police laid siege to the campus with Lee declaring : “We will arrest them all.”

Lee has repeatedly defended the drive’s actions, insisting critics must “think about the (preceding events), otherwise it will not be fair.”

“I am proud of the Hong Kong police force. They remain Asia’s finest … Compared to what they do with law enforcement agencies overseas, I think they have exercised restraint. They have minimized the harm and injuries to everybody,” he stated in September 2019.

Long arm of the nationwide safety legislation

Lee gained native prominence for his position in combating the protests — however his implementation of the nationwide safety legislation cemented his status as a hardline enforcer and Beijing loyalist.

The safety legislation was promulgated by Beijing in June 2020, throughout a lull within the protests introduced by the Covid-19 pandemic. Described by the Hong Kong authorities on the time as “a crucial step to ending chaos,” the legislation criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with overseas forces — and permits for max sentences of life imprisonment.

In an immediate, Hong Kong’s social and political landscape was transformed , and inside months, most of the metropolis’s main pro-democracy figures have been both in jail or exile.

He ordered a police raid on Hong Kong’s biggest pro-democracy newspaper , Apple Daily, which was subsequently pressured to close after its belongings have been frozen and several other workers arrested beneath the safety legislation.

Per week after the raid, Lee was promoted to chief secretary — the second-highest place in authorities — and the primary time a safety official has taken the position.

Experts say Lee’s suppression of the protests and help for nationwide safety is exactly why he now finds himself the town’s subsequent chief.

“(This is) the reward for loyalty,” stated Cheng, the activist and former tutorial.

Supporters of the safety legislation insist it has helped set up stability within the wake of the violence and political unrest of 2019. “People’s lives and property are protected, and they can once again enjoy their legitimate rights and freedoms,” a authorities spokesperson stated in April in response to a query on the legislation.

But Lee’s affiliation with the legislation has been met with rising scrutiny overseas. He was amongst almost a dozen individuals sanctioned by the US in 2020 for undermining the town’s autonomy and democratic processes — which Lee has scoffed at, just lately calling the sanctions “unreasonable” and “acts of bullying.”

He has additionally continued to defend the legislation, in addition to latest electoral changes that positioned him on the head of a vetting committee to display all candidates, guaranteeing solely “patriots” can be allowed to run for workplace.

The nationwide safety legislation “has restored peace,” Lee informed the United Nations Human Rights Council in March, decrying the 2019 protests as “evil” and lauding “the improved electoral system.”

“No country has a monopoly on the model of democracy,” he added.

What this implies for Hong Kong

Lee has already made clear the sort of authorities he’ll form: one with more and more shut ties to mainland China.

At the revealing of his coverage manifesto on April 29, Lee emphasised the necessity to combine Hong Kong with different economically essential Chinese cities. There was no English translation offered, regardless of English being considered one of Hong Kong’s two official languages — in placing distinction to most authorities occasions thus far.

He additionally vowed to bolster safety laws and introduce “national identity” schooling. Both proposals have lengthy been controversial, with earlier makes an attempt to introduce laws foiled by protests and pushback — a lot to Beijing’s frustration.

Despite this, the outgoing Chief Executive Lam continues to say that Hong Kong’s media sphere is “as vibrant as ever,” although she warned final week that “media organizations are not above the law … including the national security law.”

Lee can even must navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, with persistence fraying amongst many in Hong Kong after greater than two years of stringent restrictions in accordance with China’s unbending zero-Covid coverage.

At his coverage manifesto occasion, Lee asserted that “at some point (the virus) will be under control,” and that he would design measures to permit companies to function.

Cheng, the pro-democracy activist who moved to New Zealand, sees the long run as being “the continuation of the hard line of the past two years.”

“There is no toleration of political opposition … there will be very little tolerance of an independent media, and very little tolerance for the operation of civil society organizations,” Cheng stated.

When requested by CNN about accusations of diminished political freedoms, a authorities spokesperson responded that the rights of Hong Kong residents are “protected in accordance with the law” — however that “many freedoms and rights are not absolute, and can be restricted for reasons including protection of national security and public safety.”

Disillusionment and emigration

Among former activists and pro-democracy supporters, there is a sense of despair as Lee prepares to take workplace.

The circumstances of his choice, with Lee as the only contender showered with praise by pro-Beijing lawmakers, lower notably deep for a lot of of those that as soon as marched to demand larger democratic freedoms.

“It’s definitely not, by any means or any parameters, a democratic (process),” stated Law, the previous lawmaker. “It’s really just an appointment. I don’t really call it an election.”

Lee has dodged questions on whether or not he was handpicked by the central Chinese authorities, saying in April he welcomed anyone else who wished to run.

He has since obtained endorsements from main institution figures, together with two former police commissioners and two former safety chiefs, RTHK reported.

After the turmoil of the previous three years, even a brand new administration is unlikely to bridge the damaged relationship between the federal government and its individuals, stated John Burns, emeritus professor on the University of Hong Kong.

“There is a huge percentage of the population that is alienated and angry,” he stated, pointing to mass emigration as “evidence of alienation … of a sick society.”

Locals, expatriates and foreign companies are leaving the town in droves. More than 100,000 Hong Kongers utilized for a new visa providing a path to citizenship in Britain final yr; and in February and March alone this yr, greater than 180,000 individuals left the town whereas solely about 39,000 entered, based on immigration information.

While Hong Kong’s harsh Covid restrictions are serving to drive this exodus, Lee’s critics say that so too is the crackdown on civil liberties he enforced.

Asked about this on April 29, Lee brushed it off. He claimed Hong Kong had at all times seen excessive ranges of mobility, and that its proximity to the mainland market would proceed to draw companies.

“We are an inclusive city,” he informed reporters. “Together, we start a new chapter for Hong Kong.”