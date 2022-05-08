Hong Kong’s next leader, John Lee, endorsed by pro-Beijing elites

Hong Kong’s leader-in-waiting, John Lee, was endorsed for the town’s high job on Sunday by a committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists, because the monetary hub makes an attempt to relaunch itself after a number of years of political upheaval.

Lee, the only real candidate, obtained the votes of 1,416 members of a pro-Beijing election committee on Sunday morning, granting him the bulk required to anoint him as Hong Kong’s subsequent chief. Eight voted to “not support” him.

Few of the town’s 7.4 million folks have any say in selecting their chief, regardless of China’s guarantees to sooner or later grant full democracy to the previous British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Security was tight across the venue, with police stopping a small group of protesters from approaching.

“We believe we represent many Hong Kong people in expressing opposition to this China-style, single-candidate election,” mentioned Chan Po-ying, a protester with the League of Social Democrats, holding up a banner demanding full democracy.

Lee, a former Hong Kong secretary for safety, has forcefully carried out China’s harsher regime underneath a nationwide safety legislation that has been used to arrest scores of democrats, disband civil society teams and shutter liberal media shops, reminiscent of Apple Daily and Stand News.

He has pledged to relaunch Hong Kong as a world metropolis and bolster its competitiveness, amid issues amongst some Western governments, together with the United States, that freedoms and the rule of legislation have been undermined by the safety laws that was imposed by Beijing in 2020.

Chinese authorities say the legislation is important to revive stability after protracted pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Some critics say Lee’s makes an attempt to relaunch Hong Kong internationally might be affected by sanctions imposed on him by

the United States in 2020 over what Washington mentioned was his position in “being involved in coercing, arresting, detaining, or imprisoning individuals” underneath the safety legislation.

YouTube proprietor Alphabet Inc has mentioned it took down the Lee marketing campaign’s YouTube account to adjust to US sanction legal guidelines.

Lee, who says enacting extra nationwide safety legal guidelines for Hong Kong might be a precedence, has typically mentioned Hong Kong is a law-abiding society and that everybody should act in accordance with the legislation.

Among his different priorities, Lee has mentioned he’ll restructure the federal government to bolster policy-making and attempt to increase housing

provide in one of many world’s costliest housing markets.

