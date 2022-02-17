Honoring brave journalism: Applications for the 30th Lorenzo Natali Media Prize are open

The Lorenzo Natali Media Prize (#NataliPrize), the European Union’s journalism award, is now open for purposes. Celebrating its thirtieth anniversary this yr, the Prize rewards journalists reporting on themes comparable to inequality, poverty, local weather, training, migration, employment, digital, healthcare, peace, democracy, and human rights.

International Partnerships Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen stated: “The Lorenzo Natali Media Prize celebrates its 30th anniversary. Democratic backsliding that we have witnessed during the pandemic, hybrid threats, disinformation and shrinking space for civil society are all worrying phenomena, which brave journalists tackle. As showcased at the Summit for Democracy in December, the EU is a firm supporter of fundamental freedoms and those who defend them, often with high personal risk. The Lorenzo Natali Media Prize is a symbol of our support to those who give voice to the voiceless and bring truth to light.”

Conditions for purposes

Reporters could submit their work in written, audio and video codecs in certainly one of these three classes:

Grand Prize : for reporting printed by a media outlet primarily based in one of many European Union’s companion nations.

: for reporting printed by a media outlet primarily based in one of many European Union’s companion nations. Europe Prize : for reporting printed by a media outlet primarily based within the European Union.

: for reporting printed by a media outlet primarily based within the European Union. Best Emerging Journalist Prize: for reporting by a journalist beneath the age of 30, printed in a media outlet primarily based within the European Union or in certainly one of its companion nations.

The submission ought to be made on-line in one of many 5 accepted languages (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese or German). Applications could be submitted as of 15 February, till 31 March 2022 at 23h59 Central European Time (CET).

Selection of winners

A Grand Jury of worldwide famend journalists and specialists in worldwide improvement from all over the world will select the winners in every class. Each winner will obtain €10,000. The winner of the Best Emerging Journalist class can even be provided work expertise with a media companion.

The winners will probably be introduced on the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize Award Ceremony throughout the 2022 European Development Days between 14-15 June 2022.

Background

The Prize is known as after Lorenzo Natali, a former European Commissioner for Development and staunch defender of the liberty of expression, democracy and human rights. His spirit has been stored alive by way of the Prize for the final three a long time by celebrating journalists whose tales shine a light-weight on the frequent challenges going through our planet and its folks and encourage change.

The Prize was first launched by the European Commission in 1992 to recognise bravery and excellence in reporting on sustainable and inclusive improvement.

