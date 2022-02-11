‘Hooked’: New thriller enthrals viewers

A model new four-part sequence dropped on Thursday evening, and viewers have swarmed to social media to declare they “binged it all overnight”.

It’s the brand new TV thriller you may binge in 4 hours.

BBC and HBO Max’s The Girl Before has premiered domestically on Binge*, with some viewers dubbing it higher than the wildly common Netflix psychological thriller, You.

Starring British actors David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jessica Plummer, the sequence is tailored from the best-selling novel by J.P. Delaney. It follows a girl named Jane (Mbatha-Raw) who wins the chance to maneuver right into a minimalist London home designed by famed architect Edward Monkford (Oyelowo).

Jane quickly makes a morbid discovery concerning the luxurious dwelling’s predecessor, Emma (Plummer), who she notices seems eerily much like herself. She begins to dig deeper, uncovering horrifying discoveries concerning the destiny of “the girl before”.

We gained’t reveal any spoilers right here, nevertheless it’s protected to say the present’s twisted occasions had viewers speaking.

Delaney additionally created, wrote and government produced the miniseries, alongside fellow government producers Eleanor Moran, Rory Aitken, Ben Pugh, Ben Irving and Lisa Brühlmann.

The Girl Before is out there to stream on Binge

*News Corp, writer of this web site, is majority proprietor of Binge