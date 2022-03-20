Hoo’s it gaun? Crowds flock to not-so-wee Highland Games

Ms Oakley, 29, an emergency companies employee and single mom of three, stumbled onto heavy occasions just a few years in the past as a result of her private coach was an fanatic. She loves the way it’s “a bit different”, and offers a cardio in addition to energy and thoughts exercise, having to concentrate on method in addition to energy. Ms Oakley competing on the Melbourne Highland Games and Celtic Festival. Credit:Penny Stephens The pageant’s dance co-ordinator, Rhonda Watson, 73, has carried out on the pageant because it began in 1967. On Sunday, she carried out Scottish nation dancing – a bit like sq. dancing with out the caller – with a crew from the Ringwood Caledonian Society.

Having began solo Highland dancing when she was 11 years outdated, she has no plans to hold up her nation dancing sneakers. “I feel like I’m on air, I love it,” she says. Rhonda Watson (left of pair) nonetheless loves Scottish dancing, which has been a lifelong ardour. Credit:Penny Stephens “I’ve made marvellous long-term friendships, it’s great exercise, and it’s great for your mind, because you’ve got to remember the dances.” Cattle breeder and exhibitor Erica Smith spent the pageant displaying two of her “heilan’ coos”, or Highland cattle – a 10-month-old steer known as Maverick and a nine-month-old heifer known as Nevaeh – to adoring crowds. Breeder and exhibitor Erica Smith along with her Highland cattle Nevaeh and Maverick. Credit:Penny Stephens

Ms Smith drove them 150 kilometres from her farm, Glenstrae Highlands at Traralgon. She loves chatting to folks in regards to the placid, shaggy-coated breed, about whom she has written kids's books. Scottish immigrant Pam Aylward, 70, drove greater than 130 kilometres from Torquay to attend the pageant along with her daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren, who got here from Doreen. She fortunately sang alongside to the unofficial Scottish anthem, Flower of Scotland, on the pageant's opening ceremony and was having a haggis roll for lunch. Ms Aylward, who's from Fife and who got here to Australia in 1976, mentioned: "I'm Australian as well, but I will always be Scottish, that's where I was born and grew up."