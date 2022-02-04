“Hopefully, They Will Go Back To…” Sourav Ganguly’s Suggestion For Ajinkya Rahane And Cheteshwar Pujara | Cricket News

India batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been underneath the scanner for his or her performances of late in Test cricket. Many present and former cricketers have steered that the Indian crew ought to drop the veteran duo, urging the administration to look forward to the longer term. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has a special suggestion for India’s Test veterans. The former India skipper feels each Rahane and Pujara should not thoughts going again to taking part in home cricket, having performed a lot worldwide cricket.

“Yeah, they are very good players. Hopefully, they will go back to Ranji Trophy and score a lot of runs, which I am sure they will. I don’t see any problem [for them to go back to domestic cricket after playing so much international cricket],” Ganguly said during an interview with Sportstar.

Ganguly additionally mentioned that since Rahane and Pujara aren’t part of India’s white-ball setup, they need to return and take a look at themselves in Ranji Trophy and different home competitions.

“Ranji Trophy is a huge tournament, and we have all played the tournament. So, they, too, will go back there and perform. They have played the tournament in the past when they were only playing Test cricket and were not part of the ODI or limited-overs team. So, that won’t be a problem,” he added.

While Rahane final reached triple figures in the course of the Boxing Day Test towards Australian in December 2020, Pujara hasn’t scored a ton in over three years — the Sydney Test towards Australia in January 2019.

It might be attention-grabbing to see whether or not each gamers will discover a place in Indian crew for his or her subsequent Test project, which might be towards Sri Lanka throughout a two-match sequence in March on residence soil.