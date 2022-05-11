Hopes for ‘variant-proof’ COVID-19 vaccine

Sydney University is main a world consortium hoping to develop a ‘variant-proof’ COVID-19 vaccine.

The consortium has a $US19.3 million ($A27.7 million) grant from The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to develop a vaccine to offer broad safety in opposition to all recognized SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, in addition to future variants.

CEPI CEO Richard Hatchett says repeated waves of COVID-19 an infection around the globe imply we shall be dwelling with the virus for a few years.

“The threat of a new variant emerging that might evade the protection of our current vaccines is real, so investing in research and development for variant-proof SARS-CoV-2 vaccines is a global health security imperative,” he stated on Wednesday.

The CEPI partnership with Bharat Biotech, University of Sydney and ExcellGene would advance the event of a vaccine to guard in opposition to future variants of COVID-19, probably contributing to the long-term management of the virus, he stated.

Professor Robyn Ward, govt dean and professional vice-chancellor medication and well being at The University of Sydney stated the partnership provided the hope of growing broadly protecting COVID-19 vaccines.

“Our researchers are at the medical forefront of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as anticipating what may lie ahead,” she stated.

Lead University of Sydney investigator Professor Jamie Triccas stated the collaboration aimed to ship secure, reasonably priced and extremely efficient vaccines to fight present and future SARS-CoV-2 variants.

“Our international consortium is well placed to achieve this goal,” he stated.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA:

NSW: 12,265 new instances, 11 deaths, 1452 in hospital with 48 in ICU

VIC: 13,973 new instances, 17 deaths, 533 in hospital with 33 in ICU.