Hopes Of A Deal Soon As Minneapolis Educator Strike Enters 14th Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An educators’ strike that’s saved hundreds of youngsters out of school rooms is now threatening to enter its third week. Monday marked the 14th day on the picket strains, with each side wanting shut, however nonetheless unable to succeed in an settlement.

A big group of educators rallied for a deal exterior the Minneapolis college district’s headquarters Monday afternoon. Monday additionally marks the tenth day college students have missed lessons as a result of strike.

READ MORE: Despite Optimism, No Deal Reached Between MPS And Striking Teachers

Publicly the academics’ union has indicated they’re very shut on points, together with the salaries for training help staff, however different areas — together with a cap on class sizes that the union desires within the contract — haven’t been agreed to

Teachers have maintained a unified entrance as they enter their third week with no paycheck.

“I have a Master’s degree, I work full-time, I have a 150 students every day, and I don’t make enough to pay my rent and utilities,” educator Rhea O’Shion mentioned.

Earlier, union negotiators mentioned board members walked away from negotiations that had been headed in the fitting path.

“We appreciate the move from the district. We are much closer on where we need to be to get this done. There are still some outstanding issues,” union president Shaun Laden mentioned.

READ MORE: Educators Say They’re Hopeful A Deal Is Near In Minneapolis Strike

Parents WCCO talked with say they’re holding up.

“It’s been challenging for everybody at home, but we try to stay busy,” Louis Luna mentioned.

One household WCCO spoke with has additionally pulled a youthful baby out of the Minneapolis colleges due to unpopular new boundary modifications.

“Our junior high would have been five blocks from our house. Instead they want to put her on a 45-minute bus ride,” mother or father Angie Merlin mentioned mentioned.

Those 2020 boundary modifications seem like a self-inflicted wound on the district, which was already hemorrhaging college students. That is among the many issues in negotiations, making ensures primarily based on plenty of college students that the district might not have.

Over the weekend, Minneapolis Public Schools mentioned they’ve made their greatest and last supply. That consists of pay of $23 an hour for 85% of training help professionals (ESPs). They would additionally get a $6,000 bonus. And the district would make investments greater than $3 million to provide ESPs extra hours.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis Educators, School District Still $213M Apart On Day 8 Of Strike

In response, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers mentioned they respect the college district “getting to where they are,” however that they know the district can get to $35,000 for ESPs. Educators mentioned they had been “ready to hold the line until we get there.”