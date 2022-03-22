Hoping to end trucker strike, Spain agrees $551 mln transport aid package

Spain’s authorities has agreed to pay 500m euros ($551.35million) in help to the transport sector Monday. This was to assist truck drivers climate rising gas costs which have prompted some to strike and induced additional chaos in provide chains.

After assembly with the National Road Transport Committee, Raquel Sanchez, Transport Minister, acknowledged that he would introduce a subsidy to the worth {of professional} diesel with the intention to make this a simpler and actual measure.

The measure, which she mentioned was in line to related measures taken in France and Portugal, can be in impact beginning April 1. The authorities will not cut back VAT (worth added tax) on gas.

This plan was developed following a session of the European Commission on a proposal for momentary state help to help the EU’s economic system within the context international inflation that has been escalating.

The EU acknowledged that such help might are available in many types, together with loans, ensures and subsidised loans, in addition to partial grants to compensate firms for will increase in power costs.

A truck driver and small truck proprietor group, referred to as the Platform for the Defence of Transport went on strike final Monday in protest at document diesel costs. Some protests turned violent.

Jose Hernandez, a Platform consultant and a truck driver who misplaced their job, mentioned to Reuters that “Diesel” was the straw that broke the camel’s again. Because the charges earned by his firm did not cowl bills, he determined to shut his enterprise.

Although the strike impacts a small variety of drivers, it has induced huge visitors jams all through the nation. Some factories needed to cease manufacturing as a result of they could not assure supply on time.

Juan Vieites (secretary normal of the nationwide affiliation of fish producers) acknowledged that the strike had paralysed the nation with the worst results being within the coastal areas of Galicia and Asturias.

After placing transport employees attacked a truck attempting to go away Vigo, Vieites demanded police intervention.

He acknowledged that Spain should act or face a significant issue.

