Hopkins H.S. Student Pushes Legislature For Free Pads, Tampons In Minnesota Schools

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — On a current afternoon, 15-year-old Elif Ozturk took a visit after class at Hopkins High School to the Minnesota State Capitol.

She wasn’t there for a tour. She was there to testify.

“My number one priority should be to learn, not find a pad,” she instructed a Senate committee. “I can no longer be complacent in this injustice.”

Ozturk is pushing the Minnesota Legislature to cross a bill that would make period products free for young women in schools across the state. At least six states and Washington, D.C., accepted related insurance policies.

The highschool sophomore says she began advocating for change in state regulation after witnessing classmates battle to search out or afford merchandise, wanting in direction of one another for assist. In some circumstances, she would see women skip faculty.

One nationwide survey discovered one in five teens within the U.S. have struggled to afford interval merchandise or weren’t in a position to buy them in any respect, often called “period poverty.”

“I think this is an injustice because for lack of a better word – you’re forcing a girl to be bleeding in class. She can’t control it in the same way we can’t control going to the restroom and you have toilet paper,” Ozturk stated in an interview “So I think this is a just a basic necessity and it’s not a luxury.”

Ozturk sought help from the National Council of Jewish Women Minnesota, which first discovered of the problem in 2017 when a faculty it really works with approached government director Beth Gendler asking if the group might assist provide interval merchandise, after the college administrator spent her complete discretionary funds on tampons—and so they have been all gone.

“Before that, for me anyway, it was an issue you heard about in other countries and I’m actually embarrassed that it took us 125 years [as an organization] to recognize that it’s a problem right here in Minnesota,” Gendler stated.

NCJW secured a big donation from Seventh Generation, which sells interval merchandise, and has since distributed 200,000 to varsities and organizations throughout the state, together with at Hopkins, the place there are plastic bins with merchandise accessible at school loos. That provide is working low.

“What we have found is basically that it’s working,” Gendler stated. “Kids are using the supplies that they need. They’re leaving the rest.”

The estimated value for supplying interval merchandise freed from cost in Minnesota faculties is just below $2 million, stated Rep. Sandra Feist, DFL-New Brighton, the invoice’s writer within the House. State spending on pre-Okay to 12th grade schooling in total is more than $24 billion.

Previous laws has been launched however hasn’t superior, however Ozturk and Gendler really feel optimistic in regards to the invoice’s probabilities this yr. It’s been heard in legislative committees in each chambers and momentum is stronger than it’s been earlier than, Gendler stated.

She credit Ozturk for shifting the needle.

“I think we’re poised for success, but honestly it was really Elif’s involvement and her ability to mobilize youth support that just made this happen,” she stated. “There’s nothing political about periods. It’s just common sense. It’s inexpensive and it’s a way to right a wrong.”

For Elif, the free merchandise she and different Hopkins college students have entry to via her pilot venture is the imaginative and prescient she has for younger ladies throughout the state. She hopes by subsequent faculty yr, that dream will probably be a actuality.

“We’re not asking for a lot, just to provide a basic necessity for our girls to show that we care about them,” she stated.