Hornbill feeding its partner is one of the sweetest video you will see today

The videos capturing the gorgeous creatures of nature are sometimes heartwarming to look at. Just like this video showcasing a male hornbill feeding its companion. Not solely pleasant to look at, the video can also immediate you to say “couple goals.”

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted the video on Twitter. In the thread, he additionally shared extra in regards to the nature of hornbill {couples}. “The most beautiful thing you will watch today. Great #Hornbill male is feeding the female who has locked her inside nest. This he will do for months!!” he wrote together with the video. In the following tweet, he added, “This is a story about hornbills which are perfect couple and which are also called as Gardner of the forest. How? There are 9 species of hornbills found in India. From Great to Grey. Hornbills are generally monogamous. The pair lasts long. Here a Wreathed Hornbill couple.”

This is a narrative about hornbills that are good couple and that are additionally referred to as as Gardner of the forest. How ? There are 9 species of hornbills present in India. From Great to Grey. Hornbills are typically monogamous. The pair lasts lengthy. Here a Wreathed Hornbill couple. pic.twitter.com/2WgErasaYr — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2022

This just isn’t all, he additionally defined, “They move together and live very long. When the couple is expecting they go shopping for a house. A nest. It can be a natural cavity in a tree or nest of some other bird or their old nest.”

He then shared how the feminine at this level seals itself contained in the nest whereas protecting open solely a small slit. “After finding that house the female will enter. She will occupy the nest and will seal the nest from inside with whatever material is available. Just a small slit will be kept for open food. Like this one. A female hornbill is inside it,” he tweeted.

After discovering that home the feminine will enter. She will occupy the nest and can seal the nest from inside with no matter materials is out there. Just a small slit can be saved for open meals. Like this one. A feminine hornbill is inside it. pic.twitter.com/DKxE3EjF1B — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2022

So now male will roam across the forest. Collect the meals and convey it to the household. As the youngsters develop, he has to extend frequency of the journeys. This is his day by day job, many occasions a day. He must feed himself & gather the whole lot for household. pic.twitter.com/2O1efxaWvx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2022

They swallow the fruits as complete. They unfold them wherever they’re going and so they particularly the place there are nests. Just instance. Seeds of various species of bushes beneath three such tree with hornbill nests. They will quickly develop. This is how nature manages the forest. pic.twitter.com/pWzy1Lu3iw — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2022

He concluded his thread by sharing that he’s the one who captured all the photographs and the video. “All pictures and videos are taken by me. It took quite some time in collecting all,” he wrote.

All photos and movies are taken by me. It took fairly a while in amassing all. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 5, 2022

