Hornbill feeding its partner is one of the sweetest video you will see today
The videos capturing the gorgeous creatures of nature are sometimes heartwarming to look at. Just like this video showcasing a male hornbill feeding its companion. Not solely pleasant to look at, the video can also immediate you to say “couple goals.”
IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted the video on Twitter. In the thread, he additionally shared extra in regards to the nature of hornbill {couples}. “The most beautiful thing you will watch today. Great #Hornbill male is feeding the female who has locked her inside nest. This he will do for months!!” he wrote together with the video. In the following tweet, he added, “This is a story about hornbills which are perfect couple and which are also called as Gardner of the forest. How? There are 9 species of hornbills found in India. From Great to Grey. Hornbills are generally monogamous. The pair lasts long. Here a Wreathed Hornbill couple.”
This just isn’t all, he additionally defined, “They move together and live very long. When the couple is expecting they go shopping for a house. A nest. It can be a natural cavity in a tree or nest of some other bird or their old nest.”
He then shared how the feminine at this level seals itself contained in the nest whereas protecting open solely a small slit. “After finding that house the female will enter. She will occupy the nest and will seal the nest from inside with whatever material is available. Just a small slit will be kept for open food. Like this one. A female hornbill is inside it,” he tweeted.
Take a take a look at the posts:
We gained’t give away what else he shared about this excellent pair of birds. So, check out the remainder of the posts:
He concluded his thread by sharing that he’s the one who captured all the photographs and the video. “All pictures and videos are taken by me. It took quite some time in collecting all,” he wrote.
Since being shared two days in the past, the video has gathered almost one lakh likes. The thread additionally prompted folks to submit numerous sorts of feedback.
“Aww,” wrote a Twitter person. “Thank you for sharing, indeed informative,” shared one other. “Wonders of nature,” posted a 3rd. “Wow. Lucky you, beautiful record,” commented a fourth. “Amazing,” expressed a fifth.
What are your ideas on the story about hornbill {couples}?