“Horrific” explosions heard in Kyiv at start of second day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

United Nations – U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres referred to as Russia’s army offensive “wrong” and “unacceptable” however “not irreversible.”

Guterres had a message for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin: “Stop the military operation. Bring the troops back to Russia.”

The U.N. chief stated the safety of civilians is the primary precedence of the United Nations and it was “scaling up” its humanitarian operations in and round Ukraine. He additionally introduced the allocation of $20 million from an emergency response fund to fulfill pressing wants.

“We and our humanitarian partners are committed to staying and delivering, to support people in Ukraine in their time of need,” he stated.

The secretary-general’s spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, advised CBS News some personnel have been being relocated and workers have been instructed to “take necessary precautions.”

“A core group of mission-critical staff remains working in the areas around the line of contact,” Dujarric stated.

Guterres stated U.N. workers are “working on both sides of the contact line, always guided by the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality, humanity and independence.”

As of Thursday, the variety of U.N. workers in Ukraine is 1,573, Farhan Haq, the secretary-general’s deputy spokesman, advised CBS News.

“Some staff are being relocated, but some others came in as surge capacity over the past day,” Haq stated.

Other companies of the U.N. have personnel in Ukraine. The World Food Program can also be staying.

“We are deeply concerned about the evolving conflict in Ukraine and its potential impact on access to food for civilians in affected areas and on our operations globally,” stated David Beasley, the company’s government director.

“The Black Sea basin is one of the world’s most important areas for grain and agricultural production, and the food-security impact of the conflict will likely be felt beyond Ukraine’s border, especially on the poorest of the poor,” he stated.

The company stated an interruption to the movement of grain out of the area will “increase prices and add further fuel to food inflation at a time when its affordability is a concern across the globe following the economic damage” from the COVID-19 pandemic.