Horror crash kills 35 ahead of Easter gathering in Zimbabwe | News24
Thirty-five died in an accident.
At least 35 individuals died and 71 have been injured in Zimbabwe when a bus carrying churchgoers to an Easter gathering veered off the highway and landed in a gorge, police stated Friday.
The bus was carrying members of a neighborhood Zion Christian Church who have been travelling to an Easter assembly within the south-eastern city of Chipinge. “I can confirm an accident which occurred last night. So far, the death toll is 35 and the number of injured is 71,” police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi instructed AFP.
“Indications suggest that the bus was overloaded,” he stated. Buses in Zimbabwe usually have a mean capability of 60 to 75 passengers.
“As church people they should lead by example but instead they were travelling at night which we always discourage,” Nyathi stated. Road accidents are widespread in Zimbabwe throughout public holidays, when the roads are sometimes busier. Many roads are pock marked with crater-like potholes, which additionally contributes to accidents.
