‘Horror movie’: Alleged power saw pursuit

A 76-year-old girl with dementia was saved by a courageous restaurant proprietor in Melbourne after she was allegedly threatened by a person with an influence noticed.

Salvatore Micale, the proprietor of St Domenico Pizza Bar on Bridge Road in Richmond, put the alleged offender underneath citizen’s arrest on Friday till police arrived.

The girl had gone into Mr Micale’s restaurant in search of assist after being allegedly stalked by the person, who was holding the ability software in his hand.

“She came into my arms because she knows me, and she asked for help, pretty much,” Mr Micale instructed 7 News.

“She was crying and all the patrons, they just left scared and frightened.”

Camera Icon Salvatore Micale, the proprietor of St Domenico Pizza Bar in Richmond, made a citizen’s arrest to avoid wasting the aged girl. Supplied Credit: Supplied

The scene prompted clients, together with youngsters, who have been having fun with dinner, to flee the restaurant.

Mr Micale mentioned it was like one thing out of a horror film.

“One of those horror movies in which you see people chasing with a chainsaw,” Mr Micale mentioned.

Once the patrons had left, Mr Micale and one other buyer satisfied the person to show the ability noticed off and put it on the bottom.

Mr Micale then held the alleged offender within the citizen’s arrest, with the person’s mom making an attempt to intervene later whereas police have been arresting him.

Camera Icon The 47-year-old man was arrested and charged by police, after allegedly stalking the lady with an influence noticed. Credit: News Regional Media

“His face (the alleged offender) was completely transformed. I think he was taken by anger,” Mr Micale mentioned.

“It was a moment you will never forget.”

The 47-year-old man, who lives close by, has been charged with a wide range of offences together with reckless conduct endangering life and assault with a weapon.

The 76-year-old girl suffered no bodily accidents.