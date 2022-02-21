Horror reason makeup artist had nasty rash

Despite docs misdiagnosing her signs for months, April Grierson knew “deep down” that “something wasn’t right”. Unfortunately, she proved appropriate.

When April Grierson, 20, first started experiencing patches of extraordinarily itchy pores and skin in June 2021, she was instructed her situation might have been an allergic response and even scabies.

The UK make-up artist was given lotions and tablets by docs to attempt to deal with the mysterious rashes that had been breaking out throughout her physique.

Four months later, the UK make-up artist seen a “suspicious lump that seemed to increase in size very quickly” on her neck.

It was then that she started to hunt extra testing, regardless of getting initially knocked again by docs.

However, “deep down” she already knew what it was.

“I knew something wasn’t right immediately – the itchiness was too persistent and the long was growing rapidly,” she defined in a TikTok video documenting her well being battle.

“When I finally got a doctors appointment I was dismissed numerous times before I was referred to a specialist, but I didn’t give up!”

Finally in November 2021, 4 days after she bought engaged to her associate, Ms Grierson was recognized with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is often known as the most cancers of the lympathic system, and makes up only one in 200 most cancers diagnoses in Australia.

According to the Cancer Council, widespread signs for the uncommon most cancers embrace painless swelling, extreme sweating, unexplained fatigue, shortness of breath, fever, itching, unexplained cough and unexplained weight reduction.

Since her analysis, Ms Grierson has been documenting her restoration on TikTok, sharing perception into receiving chemotherapy and getting her eggs frozen which resulted in ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS). T

he situation happens as an exaggerated response to hormone injections which ladies take previous to egg assortment as a solution to enhance their improvement.

After the egg retrieval process, Ms Grierson started experiencing extreme nausea and vomiting, which resulted in a 10-day hospital keep and required a process to empty extra fluid from her lungs.

“I couldn’t keep any food or liquid down for over five days. I couldn’t sit up, I couldn’t move,” she wrote in a caption on her TikTok.

“I then ended up getting fluid on my lung (sic) and was very close to getting blood clots.”

While Ms Grierson is presently two rounds into her prescribed 12-dose therapy, she mentioned she desires to extend consciousness for the early onset signs of Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“My only symptoms were persistent itchy skin, night sweats and a lump that increased in size very quickly,” she wrote.

“I was to raise awareness of the early signs as the doctors clearly don’t know them! I was told for months that I had scabies because of my itchy skin … but the reason for the itchy skin is because there are foreign cells in my blood and my body is trying to fight them out.”