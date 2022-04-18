‘Horror screams’: Boy dies in house fire

A younger boy’s physique has been present in his bed room after he was unable to flee the house-fire that overcame a household dwelling in Brisbane’s north in a single day.

Fire crews have been capable of enter the Clayfield dwelling about 5.30am and found the physique of the boy – believed to be seven-years-old.

The household of 4 had woken to a nightmare blaze at their dwelling round 4am on Monday.

The seven-year-old boy's physique was present in a bed room.

The mom, father and a four-year-old woman have been capable of escape the flames however couldn’t get previous the uncontrolled blaze to save lots of their different youngster.

There have been grave fears for the eldest youngster when he was unaccounted for hours whereas emergency providers labored to extinguish the flames and search the house.

Neighbours mentioned they woke as much as explosions and horror screams.

