Horse ‘plays’ a pranks on cat friend, pushes feline using its nose. Watch

A video involving a cat and a horse has now changed into a supply of laughter for a lot of on Reddit. There is an opportunity that the video can even tickle your humorous bone. The clip reveals the horse ‘playing’ a prank on its cat pal.

Though it’s unknown when the video was first shared or the place it was captured, the clip has now wowed individuals. “Hey… quit horsing around!” it has been posted with this caption.

The video opens to indicate the cat ingesting water. Within moments, the horse seems frombehind the feline and pushes it.

Take a have a look at the video which will go away you laughing out loud:

The video has been posted two days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 22,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally gathered tons of feedback from individuals.

“That cat handled it better than other cats I’ve seen here fall into water,” wrote a Reddit consumer. “Probably not the first time,” posted one other. “The boop of betrayal,” joked a 3rd. “This cracked me up way more than it should have. Goddamn,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?