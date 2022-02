Hosein, Holder achieve career-best in ICC rankings for T20I bowlers

Left-arm spinner Hosein has jumped 15 locations to the 18th spot after choosing up 4 for 30 within the ultimate T20I. He completed with six wickets in three matches that had been thought-about for the newest replace to the rankings. Fast bowling allrounder Holder, who rattled England with four wickets in four balls to complete the series-decider with 5 for 27 and scalped 9 within the final three T20Is, has moved up three spots to twenty third with a acquire of 20 score factors.