Cricket
Hosein, Holder achieve career-best in ICC rankings for T20I bowlers
News
Pooran, Moeen and Livingston are different notable movers within the newest ICC rankings
Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder have achieved career-best positions within the newest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers, after guiding West Indies to victory within the fifth match towards England in Bridgetown.
Left-arm spinner Hosein has jumped 15 locations to the 18th spot after choosing up 4 for 30 within the ultimate T20I. He completed with six wickets in three matches that had been thought-about for the newest replace to the rankings. Fast bowling allrounder Holder, who rattled England with four wickets in four balls to complete the series-decider with 5 for 27 and scalped 9 within the final three T20Is, has moved up three spots to twenty third with a acquire of 20 score factors.
Among the batters, Nicholas Pooran has gained eight locations to 18th after hitting a complete of 113 runs within the three matches – which incorporates 70 in the third T20I. Brandon King and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard have additionally gained huge within the rankings. King moved up 25 locations to 58th, whereas Pollard jumped 15 locations to sixtieth.