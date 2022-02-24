Hospital posts about baby born on February 22, 2022 at 2:22 am. That’s not all

February 22, 2022, when written in dd/mm/yyyy format types “22022022” and that created a number of chatter on-line. It intrigued folks as a result of it turned out that the date is not only a palindrome however an ambigram too. Now, one other incident associated to that special occasion has amazed folks. It is a couple of baby born at 2:22 am on the “twosday” and that too within the supply room quantity – you might have already guessed it – two.

Cone Health, a hospital community, took to Twitter to share a thread in regards to the incident. “Today is an extra special “twos-day” for this new child and her household! Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and supply room 2!” they wrote. In the subsequent submit, they added, “Baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family. Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely.”

In one more tweet on the identical thread, additionally they expressed, “But the family continued to pray for a little one – and today their prayer was answered! Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly. Judah means “praise” – and she or he is a blessing for her household! We are so pleased for this candy household! Happy birthday, Judah Grace!”

Today is an additional particular “twos-day” for this new child and her household! Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and supply room 2! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/4t15siWeRY — Cone Health (@ConeHealth) February 22, 2022

But the household continued to hope for a bit of one – and at the moment their prayer was answered! Judah Grace’s title suits her story completely. Judah means “praise” – and she or he is a blessing for her household! We are so pleased for this candy household! Happy birthday, Judah Grace! (3/3) — Cone Health (@ConeHealth) February 22, 2022

Besides the submit about Judah Grace, shares about two different infants born on the identical day intrigued folks too. Shared by Hackensack Meridian Health, the posts present footage of two infants born to 2 totally different moms.

